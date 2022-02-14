  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Denies Forcing Kids to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

By Lars James Hamer, February 14, 2022

0 0

Authorities in Beijing issued a statement on Sunday saying that students will not be forced into getting a COVID-19 vaccine before the beginning of the new semester, as reported by Global Times

One parent, surnamed Wang, told Global Times that a kindergarten in Beijing’s Fengtai District informed her that if students didn’t have a vaccine, they would need to present a negative nucleic acid test every 48 hours. Failure to produce the test would result in students being denied entry into the school. 

Wang wasn’t the only parent to hear such stories, and many netizens went to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission’s social media accounts and left comments demanding an explanation. 

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission responded by saying that there is no such policy stating that students need to be vaccinated. They went on to say that the ‘policies’ implemented by some schools in the capital are ‘misunderstandings.’ 

The official statement read:

“The preconditions for normal education and teaching activities in kindergartens, including requirements such as ‘unvaccinated children cannot enter school’ and ‘unvaccinated children must submit a negative nucleic acid test certificate every 48 hours, otherwise they cannot enter school’ are not permitted.”

beijing-statement.jpeg

Screengrab via Weibo/@北京市教委

[Cover image via Weibo/@爱驹小鬼悠悠]

Beijing Covid-19 vaccine

more news

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

New daily cases in the city hit a record of 2,071, as reported on February 14.

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

China's second COVID-19 drug is the first foreign treatment related to the disease to be approved in the country.

72 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Beijing Olympic Pre-Games Period

72 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Beijing Olympic Pre-Games Period

Thirty-three cases were reported from 336,421 tests carried out within the 'closed-loop' established for the Games.

Beijing Issues New Rule for Buying Medicine During Latest COVID-19 Outbreak

The rules apply to specific types of medicine which treat certain symptoms of COVID-19.

‘Can I Leave Beijing?’ and other COVID-19 News from the Capital

Beijing recently declared two new mid-risk areas in Fengtai and Fangshan districts.

China Issues COVID-19 Parcel Warning After Beijing Omicron Case

Case believed to have come from an international parcel from Canada.

Beijing’s Winter Olympics Warning as COVID-19 Wave Hits China

The warning comes as a number of outbreaks of COVID-19 occur across China.

COVID-19 – Beijing’s New Local Case At Tongzhou Art School

Beijing reported one new local COVID-19 infection on Monday, December 20.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

Guangdong TV Slammed for Objectifying 14-Year-Old Olympian

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

Omicron Outbreak Cancels Valentine's Day in Suzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

Deadline Tonight! Sign Up to Win and Transform Your Body

Deadline Tonight! Sign Up to Win and Transform Your Body

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

Omicron Outbreak Cancels Valentine's Day in Suzhou

Omicron Outbreak Cancels Valentine's Day in Suzhou

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives