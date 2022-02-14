Beijing Denies Forcing Kids to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Authorities in Beijing issued a statement on Sunday saying that students will not be forced into getting a COVID-19 vaccine before the beginning of the new semester, as reported by Global Times.

One parent, surnamed Wang, told Global Times that a kindergarten in Beijing’s Fengtai District informed her that if students didn’t have a vaccine, they would need to present a negative nucleic acid test every 48 hours. Failure to produce the test would result in students being denied entry into the school.

Wang wasn’t the only parent to hear such stories, and many netizens went to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission’s social media accounts and left comments demanding an explanation.

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission responded by saying that there is no such policy stating that students need to be vaccinated. They went on to say that the ‘policies’ implemented by some schools in the capital are ‘misunderstandings.’

The official statement read:

“The preconditions for normal education and teaching activities in kindergartens, including requirements such as ‘unvaccinated children cannot enter school’ and ‘unvaccinated children must submit a negative nucleic acid test certificate every 48 hours, otherwise they cannot enter school’ are not permitted.”

