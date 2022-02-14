Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

China announced on Saturday that Paxlovid, an oral pill for treating COVID-19, has been approved for emergency use.

The drug is made by US manufacturer Pfizer, making it the first foreign COVID-19 treatment approved for use in China.

The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) announced that it will be used to treat high-risk adults with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, as reported by Sixth Tone.

The drug has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the respiratory disease by almost 90%.



In December, China approved the use of a domestically manufactured COVID-19 drug that is administered through an intravenous drip. It is said to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization from COVID-19 by nearly 80%.

READ MORE: China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

[Cover image via Weibo/@财新网]

