  1. home
  2. Articles

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

By Lars James Hamer, February 14, 2022

0 0

China announced on Saturday that Paxlovid, an oral pill for treating COVID-19, has been approved for emergency use. 

The drug is made by US manufacturer Pfizer, making it the first foreign COVID-19 treatment approved for use in China. 

The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) announced that it will be used to treat high-risk adults with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, as reported by Sixth Tone

The drug has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the respiratory disease by almost 90%. 

In December, China approved the use of a domestically manufactured COVID-19 drug that is administered through an intravenous drip. It is said to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization from COVID-19 by nearly 80%. 

READ MORE: China’s New COVID-19 Drug Ready For Use

[Cover image via Weibo/@财新网]

pfizer Covid-19 antibody

more news

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

New daily cases in the city hit a record of 2,071, as reported on February 14.

Beijing Denies Forcing Kids to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Beijing Denies Forcing Kids to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission was forced to issue a statement denying rumors that students needed a COVID-19 vaccine to resume studying.

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

His wife has also tested positive.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

The case was a close contact of the Pudong Airport worker case that was confirmed on January 24.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

New medium risk area in Fengxian District.

Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

Foreigners in Shanghai - are you ready for your boosters?

72 Positive COVID-19 Cases in Beijing Olympic Pre-Games Period

Thirty-three cases were reported from 336,421 tests carried out within the 'closed-loop' established for the Games.

Beijing Issues New Rule for Buying Medicine During Latest COVID-19 Outbreak

The rules apply to specific types of medicine which treat certain symptoms of COVID-19.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

Guangdong TV Slammed for Objectifying 14-Year-Old Olympian

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

Omicron Outbreak Cancels Valentine's Day in Suzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2022

Deadline Tonight! Sign Up to Win and Transform Your Body

Deadline Tonight! Sign Up to Win and Transform Your Body

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

Record COVID Cases in Hong Kong: Delayed Border Re-Opening?

Omicron Outbreak Cancels Valentine's Day in Suzhou

Omicron Outbreak Cancels Valentine's Day in Suzhou

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Gets China Approval

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives