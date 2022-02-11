WATCH: Man Makes Curling Rink on Frozen Lake

A man in Inner Mongolia, known as Mr. Sun, really got into the Olympic spirit this week, by creating a curling rink on a frozen lake near his home.

Mr. Sun spent three hours carving the curling stones out of ice, which he even fitted with handles to ensure they looked the part.

He went on to add that while he enjoys playing in the snow and ice, he had never tried curling before but wanted to give it a go. His neighbors were impressed with the make-shift curling rink that he knocked up and even joined him for a quick game.





[Cover image via Tencent Video]