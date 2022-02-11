  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Man Makes Curling Rink on Frozen Lake

By Lars James Hamer, February 11, 2022

0 0

A man in Inner Mongolia, known as Mr. Sun, really got into the Olympic spirit this week, by creating a curling rink on a frozen lake near his home. 

Mr. Sun spent three hours carving the curling stones out of ice, which he even fitted with handles to ensure they looked the part. 

He went on to add that while he enjoys playing in the snow and ice, he had never tried curling before but wanted to give it a go. His neighbors were impressed with the make-shift curling rink that he knocked up and even joined him for a quick game. 


[Cover image via Tencent Video]

Winter Olympics curling Inner Mongolia

more news

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Freestyle skiing superstar Eileen Gu's Winter Olympic experience has contrasted with the likes of figure skater Zhu Yi.

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Curling

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Curling

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Can I Buy Winter Olympic Tickets?... No, Here’s Why

Can I Buy Winter Olympic Tickets?... No, Here’s Why

The organizers of the Games stated that tickets for the events would not go on sale to the general public.

‘Work From Home During Winter Olympics’ – Beijing Authorities

Beijing residents are advised to apply "flexible" office hours and take public transport when possible during the Games.

Beijing’s Winter Olympics Warning as COVID-19 Wave Hits China

The warning comes as a number of outbreaks of COVID-19 occur across China.

China Clamps Down On Winter Holiday Private Tutoring

Local authorities are keen to enforce the Double Reduction Policy, which changed China's private education sector as we know it.

Doctor’s Tips for Staying Safe This Winter

With winter sports comes a risk of injury.

4 Amazing Trips to Make Your Winter a Dragon Adventure

Dragon Adventures is an outdoor travel specialist.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

We Spoke to the Jamaican Bobsleigh Team Ahead of Beijing 2022

Is This the Best Photograph of Beijing… Ever?

Are Psychedelic Mushrooms the Solution to Treat Depression?

Guangdong TV Slammed for Objectifying 14-Year-Old Olympian

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Man Makes Curling Rink on Frozen Lake

WATCH: Man Makes Curling Rink on Frozen Lake

Rachel Weiss on The Day In the Life of a Foreign KOL in China

Rachel Weiss on The Day In the Life of a Foreign KOL in China

Guangdong TV Slammed for Objectifying 14-Year-Old Olympian

Guangdong TV Slammed for Objectifying 14-Year-Old Olympian

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives