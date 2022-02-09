Tencent Restores Fight Club's Original Ending

Tencent Video restored the original ending to the 1999 psychological drama Fight Club on Monday, following backlash from Chinese fans of the film.

Last month the Chinese conglomerate released a censored version of the film starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt. In this version all nude scenes were removed and a completely different ending was added.



The original ending shows Norton’s character and Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter) staring out of a large window as multiple banks and credit card companies explode one by one, symbolizing the downfall of modern society. A scene the majority of viewers argue is the core message of the film.

The censored version replaced this scene with a black screen stating that the authorities thwarted Dudern’s plan, arrested him and sent him to a mental asylum.

Screengrab via Tencent Video

Chinese viewers of the original release criticised the changes across Chinese social media platforms.



However, some people may not be aware that Tencent’s edited ending has similiarities to the book's originally ending, by author Chuck Palahnuik. In the book, which the film is adapted from, Norton's character does not set off the bomb and he was sent to a mental asylum by the authorities.

Censorship has long been used as a tool in China for preventing the viewing of sensitive material that may cause political or cultural harm.

Tencent’s decision to restore David Fincher’s original ending is a rarity few have had privilege to. However, we aren't holding our breath in hope that it's the end of all movie censorship.

Read more 5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release





[Cover image via Twitter]