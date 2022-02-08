  1. home
  2. Articles

Get In The Best Shape of Your Life

By Sponsored, February 8, 2022

0 0

Want to get back in shape like you were in your 20s??!!!

With such hectic schedules running around juggling, work, family, life, it’s hard to fit in the time for self-care.

I know exactly what that’s like! Being a mum, running a business, being busy, it’s hard to get workouts in, let alone healthy cooking, eating, the works!

So can it be done?

Heck yeah!

That’s why I created the K2Fit 10-week Challenge and spent the past 10+ years helping busy people around the world achieve unbelievable body transformations.

And the 6000+ people we’ve helped so far show it!

So do you want to be a part of one the most successful transformation (yes we are results driven) challenges in the world?

Well I'm glad that was a big loud "YES"!

The K2Fit Challenge is for you if:

  1. You’ve tried the diets, programs and challenges and it’s not worked for you.

  2. You’re ready to make 2022 the year you finally look and feel the way you REALLY want.

  3. You can commit to 2-4 hours a week to getting in the shape you want.

Our community, coaches and K2Fit team leaders are on the clock 24/7 ensuring our clients receive a world class experience and all the accountability is given to ensure our member success rate is through the roof!

To be even more clear with you, we have packed this offer to be an absolute NO-BRAINER (You'd be silly not to give it a go) For less than a cup of coffee a day…

YOU get ALL of this Included:

  • 10 Weeks of detailed workout programming that includes strength training, HIIT workouts, Abs & K2Fit Slöga: Choose At-Home OR Gym workouts

  • 70 calendar days of how to workout and exactly what to do to hit your goals

  • 2 meal plans (one standardized and one plant-based) with over 50+ recipes

  • Exclusive online communities where we hold you accountable to your goals

  • Weekly emails on fitness & motivation

  • Workout videos & instructions

  • Fun challenges & varied workouts to keep your motivation up

  • 10 x Bonus Weekend Warrior workouts

  • Personal Coaching in your pocket - If you need anything, shout out directly to the K2Fit Team and they will be there to help

The 10-week K2Fit Challenge runs from February 21 - May 1. Join NOW! Click here or scan the QR below:

Screen-Shot-2022-02-08-at-6.45.26-PM.png

Total value over ¥3000 but you pay less than 50%. You only pay ¥1248 and you get everything for the whole 10-weeks included!

WechatIMG114.jpeg

See you in the challenge and we will help you SMASH your fitness goals.

Chat soon,

Coach Kara

K2Fit Founder and Head Coach

[Images courtesy of K2FIT]

more news

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Bring the taste of Brazil to your table

France's 3-Star Maison Lameloise Replicated in the Shanghai Sky

France's 3-Star Maison Lameloise Replicated in the Shanghai Sky

A replica of Maison Lameloise in France, just in the clouds of Shanghai.

Sophia's Kitchen: The Tale of How Tamales Came to China

Sophia's Kitchen: The Tale of How Tamales Came to China

Bringing tamales and cinnamon rolls to China's doorstep

Kaisha's Pairing Set Playfully Melds Sicilian & Chinese Cuisines

A full sensorial dining experience

Fun Kids Football Lessons in Sanya with Kind, Professional Coach this CNY

Let your kids have fun this Chinese New Year with great football lessons.

7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

Enjoy the night slipping by.

11 Free & Cool Events in Sanya: Workshops, Volunteering & More

Have a ton of easy fun this weekend!

Harrods Tea Rooms Launches Ultimate Afternoon Tea Experience

It all started with a humble cup of tea.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

We Spoke to the Jamaican Bobsleigh Team Ahead of Beijing 2022

Is This the Best Photograph of Beijing… Ever?

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Nordic Combined

Are Psychedelic Mushrooms the Solution to Treat Depression?

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Tencent Restores Fight Club's Original Ending

Tencent Restores Fight Club's Original Ending

France's 3-Star Maison Lameloise Replicated in the Shanghai Sky

France's 3-Star Maison Lameloise Replicated in the Shanghai Sky

Get In The Best Shape of Your Life

Get In The Best Shape of Your Life

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives