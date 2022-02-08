Get In The Best Shape of Your Life

Want to get back in shape like you were in your 20s??!!!

With such hectic schedules running around juggling, work, family, life, it’s hard to fit in the time for self-care.

I know exactly what that’s like! Being a mum, running a business, being busy, it’s hard to get workouts in, let alone healthy cooking, eating, the works!

So can it be done?

Heck yeah!



That’s why I created the K2Fit 10-week Challenge and spent the past 10+ years helping busy people around the world achieve unbelievable body transformations.

And the 6000+ people we’ve helped so far show it!

So do you want to be a part of one the most successful transformation (yes we are results driven) challenges in the world?

Well I'm glad that was a big loud "YES"!



The K2Fit Challenge is for you if:



You’ve tried the diets, programs and challenges and it’s not worked for you.

You’re ready to make 2022 the year you finally look and feel the way you REALLY want.

You can commit to 2-4 hours a week to getting in the shape you want.



Our community, coaches and K2Fit team leaders are on the clock 24/7 ensuring our clients receive a world class experience and all the accountability is given to ensure our member success rate is through the roof!

To be even more clear with you, we have packed this offer to be an absolute NO-BRAINER (You'd be silly not to give it a go) For less than a cup of coffee a day…

YOU get ALL of this Included:



10 Weeks of detailed workout programming that includes strength training, HIIT workouts, Abs & K2Fit Slöga: Choose At-Home OR Gym workouts



70 calendar days of how to workout and exactly what to do to hit your goals



2 meal plans (one standardized and one plant-based) with over 50+ recipes



Exclusive online communities where we hold you accountable to your goals



Weekly emails on fitness & motivation



Workout videos & instructions



Fun challenges & varied workouts to keep your motivation up



10 x Bonus Weekend Warrior workouts



Personal Coaching in your pocket - If you need anything, shout out directly to the K2Fit Team and they will be there to help



The 10-week K2Fit Challenge runs from February 21 - May 1. Join NOW! Click here or scan the QR below:

Total value over ¥3000 but you pay less than 50%. You only pay ¥1248 and you get everything for the whole 10-weeks included!

See you in the challenge and we will help you SMASH your fitness goals.

Chat soon,



Coach Kara



K2Fit Founder and Head Coach

[Images courtesy of K2FIT]

