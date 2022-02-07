  1. home
5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, February 7, 2022

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

1009463684.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Huangshan Hot Spring Tour with Hongcun Village

Huangshan-Hot-Spring.jpg

This three-day tour combines the awesome Huangshan Mountain, Tunxi Ancient Street, Cloud Valley Temple and the quaint and picturesque Hongcun Village. Bathing in the hot spring of a 5-star hotel will leave you renewed and full of energy. Following an experienced guide, you will hike up the legendary Huangshan mountain to enjoy the most amazing scenery, as well as visiting the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site Hongcun Village to appreciate the beautiful Hui-style buildings.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Winter Tour with Kunming, Dali & Lijiang

1204437574.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Kunming, Dali and Lijiang, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Kunming Stone Forest and Lijiang Old Town. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architectures, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Zhangjiajie with Avatar Mountain Tour

1310202501.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park has been described as “a miniature fairyland,” “a maze of nature” and “an enlarged ancient Chinese pottery painting.” The area features quartzite-sandstone formations found nowhere else in the world, with some 243 peaks and more than 3,000 pinnacles and spires dominating the scenery in this UNESCO-protected park, which provided the inspiration for the film Avatar. If caught in the right light, or when the early-morning mountain mist rolls in around them, the effect is otherworldly. This trip also take in the world’s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge and the thrilling cliff path skywalk with 999 steps to Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

For More Information Click Here

