  1. home
  2. Articles

Are Psychedelic Mushrooms the Solution to Treat Depression?

By Ned Kelly, February 7, 2022

0 0

Shanghai researchers have made a breakthrough in the use of psilocybin – a natural psychedelic extracted from more than 200 species of fungi – in the treatment of depression, reports Shine.

While studies have shown psilocybin greatly lessens the severity of the symptoms of depression, as a psychedelic drug it remains controversial and illegal in most countries, hindering research and application.

However, Shanghai scientists have now analyzed psilocin, an active metabolite of psilocybin, and designed new compounds based on it.

Early trial results were positive, showing no hallucinatory side effects, opening the door to a new-generation remedy for depression.

Commonly prescribed antidepressants are currently the most popular mode of treatment for the illness, but their effects are slow, usually taking several weeks or even months, while a third of patients do not respond to anti-depressants at all.

In comparison, the effects of psilocybin are almost instantaneous.

The researchers, led by Wang Sheng from the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Cheng Jianjun, from the iHuman Institute at ShanghaiTech University, published their findings in the journal Science.

The results offer hope to millions afflicted by depression; according to the World Health Organization, some 280 million people suffer from the illness worldwide, 3.8 percent of the global population.

[Image via Wiki]

more news

Run Run Run Chat Guiyang Life, the Erhu and Beijing Noise

Run Run Run Chat Guiyang Life, the Erhu and Beijing Noise

Guitarist Xiao Dou, of the Beijing-based duo, discusses his musical influences and their new album 'Hoon.'

Forgotten Singles Day Package Grows Mushrooms

Forgotten Singles Day Package Grows Mushrooms

Mushrooms started sprouting on a Single's Day package when a customer forget to grab it from the package office in Yunnan.

Man's Solution to Track down Estranged Wife: Claim He Murdered Her

Man's Solution to Track down Estranged Wife: Claim He Murdered Her

A drunk man in Shenzhen called the police and reported that he murdered his wife in a bid to make her return after leaving three years ago.

Mushrooms Found Growing on Buses in Wuhan

​Mushrooms grow in odd places... but did you know that they can grow on buses?

Engineers Dream Up Quirky Solution to BJ's Parking Woes

The multi-level structure can fit 16 cars using the same space it would typically take to park 2.5 cars.

John Oliver Floats Kenny G Solution to Pacify China

"No one can start an international incident to this sound."

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Freestyle skiing superstar Eileen Gu's Winter Olympic experience has contrasted with the likes of figure skater Zhu Yi.

Tencent Restores Fight Club's Original Ending

Chinese conglomerate Tencent restores the film's original ending after backlash from netizens, movie buffs and director David Fincher.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

We Spoke to the Jamaican Bobsleigh Team Ahead of Beijing 2022

Is This the Best Photograph of Beijing… Ever?

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Nordic Combined

Are Psychedelic Mushrooms the Solution to Treat Depression?

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Triumph and Tribulation for China’s Foreign-born Winter Athletes

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

Tencent Restores Fight Club's Original Ending

Tencent Restores Fight Club's Original Ending

France's 3-Star Maison Lameloise Replicated in the Shanghai Sky

France's 3-Star Maison Lameloise Replicated in the Shanghai Sky

Get In The Best Shape of Your Life

Get In The Best Shape of Your Life

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives