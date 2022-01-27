20 Famous People Born in the Year of the Tiger

I don’t know about you, but the more time I spend in China the more attached I become to the Spring Festival. Maybe it’s the time off work and the copious amounts of food... either way the Chinese New Year is another excuse to spend time with friends getting drunk.



This year, on Sunday, January 31 when the clock strikes midnight and carries us over to Monday, February 1, it will officially be the Year of the Tiger.

The Year of the Tiger is the third Chinese zodiac, coming after the Rat and the Ox.

Below, in no particular order, is a list of 20 people born in the Year of Tiger:

1. Marilyn Monroe

Image via Wikimedia



Marilyn Monroe was an American actress, model, singer and one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1950s and 60s. Her movies grossed over USD200 million, equaling USD2 billion in today’s money. Monroe tragically committed suicide on August 4, 1962, at the age of 36 after a long battle with depression.

2. Leonardo DiCaprio





Image via Wikimedia



Leonardo DiCaprio is an American born actor and film producer. He is well loved in China for his role as Jack in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. DiCaprio has regularly used his fame to draw attention towards the planet’s growing environmental issues. He was the narrator and producer of the 2016 documentary Before the Flood, which looks at how climate change affects our environment.

3. Robert Pattinson

Image via Wikimedia



Robert Pattinson is an English actor born in London. He is most famous for playing Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga and Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In 2017 Pattinson admitted on The Howard Stern Show that he was expelled from private school for stealing and selling dirty magazines.

4. Tom Cruise

Image via Wikimedia



Tom Cruise is one the world’s most well-known actors. When Mission Impossible 8 hits theatres in 2024, Cruise will be 62 years old. Despite his age, Cruise is famously known for doing his own stunts. He is also known for being a leading member of the Church of Scientology, a religion that believes that humans are actually aliens called thetans and are trapped on Earth.

5. Queen Elizabeth II



Image via Wikimedia



Queen Elizabeth II is the Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. At 95 years old she is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch. In recent years, Queen Elizabeth II has been through some rough times. In January 2020 her grandson Prince Harry and his wife announced that they were stepping back from their roles within the Royal Family. In 2021 the Queen lost her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phillip. Her son, Prince Andrew has been stripped of all royal titles after his involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffry Epstein and accusations of child sex abuse by Virginia Giuffre.

6. Dylan Wang

Image via Wikimedia



Dyland Wang (Wang He Di) is a Chinese actor and model, most famously known for his in the TV series Meteor Garden. The show is set in Shanghai and London and focuses on a girl from a poor family, Dong Shancai, who is accepted into the most prestigious university in China. Wang was born in Sichuan on December 20, 1988.

7. Steve Irwin

Image via Wikimedia



Steve Irwin AKA ‘the Crocodile Hunter’ was an Australian zookeeper and TV personality. Irwin was most famous for his TV series The Crocodile Hunter which ran from 1996 to 2007. Irwin tragically died on September 4, 2006 after he was stung in the chest by a stingray while filming The Great Barrier Reef.

8. Usain Bolt

Image via Wikimedia



Usain Bolt, 35 is a retired Jamaican sprinter. He currently holds the world record for the 100 meters (9.58 seconds), 200 meters (19.19 seconds) and 4 x 100 meter relay (36.84 seconds) and has eight Olympic gold medals. Bolt is a keen music producer and in 2019 made his debut in the business with a release entitled Olmpe Rose Riddim.

9. Lady Gaga

Image via Wikimedia



Lady Gaga is an American singer, songwriter and actress. By 2014 she had sold a combined total of 124 million records, making her one of the best-selling music artists and highest-earning female musicians of the time. Gaga holds 12 Guiness World Records, including Fastest Selling Single on iTunes and Most Product Placement in a Video.

10. Kylian Mbappe

Image via Wikimedia



Kylian Mbappe is a French footballer who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe, 23 won the World Cup with France in 2018. The striker was an integral part in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title win in 2017, scoring 26 goals. In 2017 he was transferred to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee and he won three titles in the same year (Ligue 1 title and two national cup competitions).

11. Stevie Wonder

Image via Wikimedia



Stevie Wonder is an American singer, songwriter, musician and music producer. He is considered a pioneer of genres ranging from rhythm and blues to pop, soul to gospel and funk to jazz. Wonder became blind shortly after his birth but was considered a child prodigy in a musical sense and signed to his first record label at just 11 years old.

12. Christian Bale

Image via Wikimedia



Christian Bale is an English actor known for his physical transformations in order to better portray the role he is taking on. In American Psycho (2000) Bale bulked up for the role of Patrick Bateman, but while filming 2004 film The Machinist he lost 60 pounds for the role. Just a year later he bulked up again (one a diet of ice cream and pizza) to play Batman. In Vice Bale really piled on the pounds (this time fat, not muscle) and shaved his hair and bleached his eyebrows to play Vice President Dick Cheney in 2018.

13. Drake

Image via Wikimedia



Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham is a Canadian rapper, singer and actor. As of press time, Drake has nine number-one songs, including Gods Plan and One Dance. Recently, Drake made international news after a rather spicy story involving hot sauce. One of the rapper’s female companions tried to steal his… You know what, just Google it.

14. Victoria Beckham





Image via Wikimedia



Victoria Beckham shot to fame in the 1990s when she was a member of the British girl band the Spice Girls. In the 90s she also started dating then Manchester United footballer David Beckham and the two married in 1999. Beckham launched her fashion label in 2008 and now has more than 400 stores worldwide.

15. Mel Brooks

Image via Wikimedia



Mel Brooks is an actor, comedian, filmmaker and composer with a career that has spanned over 70 years. Brooks is one of few actors to have received an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy. Brooks was actually born Melvin James Kaminsky but changed his name to Brooks as not to compete with fellow percussionist Max Kaminsky.

16. Bill Murray

Image via Wikimedia



Billy Murray is an actor and comedian most famously known for his deadpan comedic style. He is arguably most famous for his roles in Ghost Busters and Groundhog Day. The latter is an American movie released in 1993 that tells the story of Phil Connors, a TV weatherman who becomes trapped in a time loop, forcing him to constantly relive February 2nd.

17. Joaquin Phoenix

Image via Wikimedia

Joaquin Phoenix made his film debut in SpaceCamp in 1986, however he really grabbed the world’s attention for his portrayal of the Joker in the phycological thriller Joker in 2019. Phoenix is known for his disdain of celebrity culture and rarely appears in interviews and is often reluctant to discuss his personal life.

18. David Attenborough

Image via Wikimedia



David Attenborough is a broadcaster, documentary film maker, environmentalist and British national treasure. Attenborough has been working in the BBC since the 1950s. Over 20 species of both living and extinct animals have been named after Attenborough and in 2020 he released the documentary A Life on Our Planet. The shocking documentary examines the impact humans have had on the world and what Earth will look like if we continue to harm it at the current rate.

19. Jiang Qing

Image via Wikimedia



Jiang Qing, also known as Madame Mao was a Chinese communist revolutionary. She was a major figure during the Cultural Revolution in China from 1966 to 1976 and the fourth wife of Mao Zedong. Jiang was also an actress, going by the stage name Lan Ping. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China she became the nation’s first First Lady.

20. Evander Holyfield

Image via Wikimedia



Evander Holyfield is a former world champion boxer. He competed from 1984 to 2011 and was the undisputed heavyweight and cruiserweight champion in the 1990s and 1980s, respectively. As an amateur Holyfield won bronze for Team USA in the Olympics. Holyfield had a bitter feud inside and outside of the ring with Mike Tyson, which reached its peak during a 1997 rematch where Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear off.

