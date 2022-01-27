  1. home
Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

By Ned Kelly, January 27, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission has confirmed a new locally transmitted COVID-19 case.

The case was a close contact of the Pudong Airport worker case that was confirmed on January 24, and was already under medical observation in centralized isolation.

Thirty close contacts of the new case have been put under medical observation in centralized isolation, with all testing negative so far.

The Pudong Airport worker is a resident of Fengxian District, a suburban district in the south of Shanghai. The Group 8 area of Xingfu Village, Fengcheng Town, Fengxian District has been designated medium-risk.

Meanwhile, the medium-risk area in Jing'an has been downgraded to low-risk. Earlier this month, a cluster of five COVID-19 cases were confirmed as the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The cases were centered around a store named China Fresh Tea at 228 Yuyuan Lu in Jing’an District, located 200 meters from the No. 1 exit of Jing’an Temple Station. The lockdown at 228 Yuyuan Lu was lifted at midnight last night.

Officials have urged people to avoid unnecessary trips outside Shanghai during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, while gatherings should be reduced.

At the time of publication, China had identified 12 high-risk areas and 50 medium-risk areas, including the Group 8 area of Xingfu Village in Fengxian District. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

