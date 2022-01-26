  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Figure Skating

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 26, 2022

0 0

What is it?

Athleticism, strength, endurance, gracefulness and artistry on ice are all required for success in figure skating. 

Judges assign scores to participants based on their ability to perform moves such as a jump, spin, footwork sequence, throw, lift and more.

Is figure skating the most graceful and elegant of the Winter Olympics sports? We’d say it’s definitely up there.


At Beijing 2022, there are five figure skating competitions: men’s individual, women’s individual, pairs, ice dancing and team event. 

When is it?

February 4-20

Where is it?

Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing Zone. 

Who’s gonna win?

Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan has won gold in the men’s singles in both Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. As one of the greatest male figure skaters in history, he’s the man beat in Beijing 2022.

Three-time world champion and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Nathan Chen of the United States may be the person to give Yuzuru a run for his money. 

Young Russian skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva won gold and silver respectively in the women's singles in PyeongChang. However, their absence in Beijing 2022 leaves the women’s competition somewhat open to other competitors. Japanese duo Satoko Miyahara and Rika Kihira may be the ones to take advantage of the situation in Beijing.

Bradie Tennell of the United States won bronze in PyeongChang 2018 in the team event and is the two-time US national champion (2018 and 2021). She’s another one to watch during the 2022 Games.

In terms of the pairs competition, many competitors will likely be relieved to hear that reigning Olympic champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot from Germany are now retired. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are the 2018 Olympic silver medallists and four-time world champions; they stand as strong contenders to win the ice dance event.

What about China?

2018 Olympic silver medalists and two-time world champions (2017, 2019) Wenjing Sui and Cong Han are among the favourites to challenge for the gold medal in the pairs competition. 

Also in the medal hopefuls are Jin Boyang, 2018 Olympian and qualified for the men’s singles; and Zhu Yi, an American-born Chinese athlete who won the women's title in the novice division at the 2018 US Figure Skating Championships in San Jose. 

Figure skating could prove to be the source of a few medals for China in 2022. 

Check out the rest of the Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide here:

WechatIMG1945.jpeg

[Cover image via Weibo/@环球时报－英文版]

Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 winter Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide

more news

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ski Jumping

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ski Jumping

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Cross-Country Skiing

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Cross-Country Skiing

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ice Hockey

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ice Hockey

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Curling

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Biathlon

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Bobsleigh

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Speed Skating

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Snowboarding

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Sophia's Kitchen: The Tale of How Tamales Came to China

9 Amazing CNY Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release

5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives