  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Snowboarding

By Lars James Hamer, January 25, 2022

0 0

What is it?

Snowboarding was officially recognized as an Olympic Sport in 1994 and made its debut in the Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, in 1998. In the beginning, there were only four specialties: the giant slalom (a downhill event) and the halfpipe for both men and women. It’s introduction to the sport was a damp squib; it was broadcast during an awkward time for viewers in the West, therefore not many Canadians saw Ross Rebagliati win in the giant slalom. This may have been a blessing, as Rebagliati was stripped of his medal after he tested positive for marijuana (a ruling which was later overturned).

Olympic purists may turn their nose up at snowboarding’s inclusion in the Games, but snowboarding is hella fun to watch. Big air events have since been added to the list of events, so expect lots of flips, spins, twists and gnarly slams. 

When is it?

February 5-15

Where is it?

Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou and Big Air Shougang, Beijing Zone.

Who’s gonna win?

Katie Ormerod is one to look out for. At 16 years old, the British snowboarder became the first female to nail a double cork 1080, a seriously difficult move. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, she broke her wrist but was determined to carry on. It was only when she broke her heel in training the following day that she pulled out of the competition. After a tricky road to recovery, the now 24 year old means business. In 2020, she became the first Brit to win a World Cup snowboard title. 

This year will be four-time Olympian Shaun White’s 5th and final Olympic Games for Team US, as the American is set to retire after 20 years in the sport. White takes to the slopes on a snowboard made from his own brand, WhiteSpace. He also happens to be the highest-paid snowboarder in the world.

What about China?

By winning his first gold medal at the International Ski Federation and Snowboard World Cup in December 2021,17 year old Su Yiming became the first Chinese snowboarder representing the country to win a World Cup title. 

Su’s skills on the slopes are impressive; at the World Cup, he pulled off a backside 1800 Indy grab and a frontside 1800 tail grab. But his talent does not stop there; Su has appeared in a couple of movies, including the 2014 film The Taking of the Tiger.

Check out the rest of the Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide here:


202201/qrcode.png


[Cover image via Wikimedia]

Beijing 2022 Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide

more news

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ski Jumping

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ski Jumping

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Cross-Country Skiing

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Cross-Country Skiing

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Figure Skating

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Figure Skating

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ice Hockey

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Curling

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Biathlon

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Bobsleigh

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Speed Skating

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Sophia's Kitchen: The Tale of How Tamales Came to China

9 Amazing CNY Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release

5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives