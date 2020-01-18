Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Snowboarding

What is it?

Snowboarding was officially recognized as an Olympic Sport in 1994 and made its debut in the Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, in 1998. In the beginning, there were only four specialties: the giant slalom (a downhill event) and the halfpipe for both men and women. It’s introduction to the sport was a damp squib; it was broadcast during an awkward time for viewers in the West, therefore not many Canadians saw Ross Rebagliati win in the giant slalom. This may have been a blessing, as Rebagliati was stripped of his medal after he tested positive for marijuana (a ruling which was later overturned).

Olympic purists may turn their nose up at snowboarding’s inclusion in the Games, but snowboarding is hella fun to watch. Big air events have since been added to the list of events, so expect lots of flips, spins, twists and gnarly slams.

When is it?

February 5-15

Where is it?

Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou and Big Air Shougang, Beijing Zone.

Who’s gonna win?

Katie Ormerod is one to look out for. At 16 years old, the British snowboarder became the first female to nail a double cork 1080, a seriously difficult move. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, she broke her wrist but was determined to carry on. It was only when she broke her heel in training the following day that she pulled out of the competition. After a tricky road to recovery, the now 24 year old means business. In 2020, she became the first Brit to win a World Cup snowboard title.

This year will be four-time Olympian Shaun White’s 5th and final Olympic Games for Team US, as the American is set to retire after 20 years in the sport. White takes to the slopes on a snowboard made from his own brand, WhiteSpace. He also happens to be the highest-paid snowboarder in the world.

What about China?

By winning his first gold medal at the International Ski Federation and Snowboard World Cup in December 2021,17 year old Su Yiming became the first Chinese snowboarder representing the country to win a World Cup title.

Su’s skills on the slopes are impressive; at the World Cup, he pulled off a backside 1800 Indy grab and a frontside 1800 tail grab. But his talent does not stop there; Su has appeared in a couple of movies, including the 2014 film The Taking of the Tiger.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]