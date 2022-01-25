  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Speed Skating

By Lars James Hamer, January 25, 2022

0 0

What is it?

This year will be the 24th time that speed skating has appeared at the Winter Olympics. There is a total of 14 events, including the 500, 1,000, 1,500, 3,000, 5000, 10,000 meters and the mass start. 

The mass start, which first appeared in the 2018 Winter Games, is the only event where all competitors are on the ice at the same time. First-past-the-post in this race doesn’t guarantee a win; skaters are awarded points for sprints in the 4th, 8th and 12th laps. A final sprint will also award points to the skaters, which can guarantee their spot on the podium. Competitors aren’t allowed to body check their opponents to the ground, but pushing and pulling is allowed, so don’t be surprised if tempers flare!

The athletes in speed skating really hit top speed. In 2019, Pavel Kulizhnikov broke the 500 meter world record. The Russian national completed the race in 33.61 seconds, averaging 53.56 kilometers per hour. Kulizhnikov also recorded the fastest known 400 meter lap, averaging a whopping 60.15 kilometers per hour. 

However, did you know? Kulizhnikov was found guilty of doping in 2016 and despite breaking the world record in 2019, failed to qualify for the Games this time around. Hmmm. 

When is it?

February 5-19

Where is it?

National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing Zone.

Who’s gonna win?

Dutch skaters Sven Kramer and Ireen Wust are among the favorites. Kramer has nine Olympic medicals and Wust has 11, making her the most decorated speed skater ever and the county’s most successful Olympian.

Some are even touting that the Netherland’s women’s speed skaters could take the lot. Antoinette de Jong (3000 meters), Irene Schouten (5000 meters) and Marijke Groenewoud (mass start) are all current world champions.  

What about China?

Representing Hungary are two speed skating Olympic champions by the names of Shaolin Sandor Liu and Shaoang Liu. They were born to a Chinese father and a Hungarian mother in Budapest. They both represented Hungary in the 2018 Winter Olympics and won gold in the 5,000 meter relay. The pair both trained in China for a prolonged period when they were young and they come back every year, though likely not during COVID-19. 

The Chinese speed skating team had a very successful World Cup, breaking the national record four times. Ning Zhongyan will be one of the team’s skaters to look out for; he claimed two gold medals and two silvers in the 1,000 meter and 1,500 meter races. 

Check out the rest of the Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide here:


202201/qrcode.png


[Cover image via Wikimedia]

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics speed skating Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide

more news

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ski Jumping

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ski Jumping

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Cross-Country Skiing

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Cross-Country Skiing

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Figure Skating

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Figure Skating

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Ice Hockey

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Curling

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Biathlon

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Bobsleigh

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

Beijing 2022 Bluffer's Guide: Snowboarding

What, when, where and who's gonna win...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

Sophia's Kitchen: The Tale of How Tamales Came to China

9 Amazing CNY Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release

5 Times Movies Were Edited for China Release

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

You Can Now Post up to 20 Photos on Your WeChat Moments

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

Shanghai Pudong Airport COVID Case Confirmed as Omicron Variant

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives