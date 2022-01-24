  1. home
Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

By Ned Kelly, January 24, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission has confirmed a new locally transmitted COVID-19 case.

The case, a 29 year old male, is a worker at Pudong Airport handling imported cargo.

He is a resident of Fengxian District, a suburban district in the south of Shanghai. Group 8 Xingfu Village, Fengcheng Town, Fengxian District has now been designated medium risk.

The case has been transferred to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for isolation and treatment, and he is reported to be in stable condition.

As of midday on Monday, a total of 96 close contacts and 189 contacts of those contacts had been put under medical observation in centralized isolation, with all testing negative so far.

A total of 6,279 people had been screened, of which 6,086 were negative, with the rest awaiting results. 

A total of 488 environmental samples had been collected. All were so far negative.

Earlier this month, a cluster of five COVID-19 cases were confirmed as the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The cases were centered around a store named China Fresh Tea on Yuyuan Lu in Jing’an District, located 200 meters from the No. 1 exit of Jing’an Temple Station.

READ MORE: Highly Infectious Omicron Variant Confirmed in Shanghai

Officials have urgeed people to avoid unnecessary trips outside Shanghai during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, while gatherings should be reduced.

At the time of publication, China had identified 18 high-risk areas and 79 medium-risk areas, including the milk tea store in Jing’an District and the newly designated area in  Fengxian District. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

