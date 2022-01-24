9 Amazing CNY Trips to Take Around China

5-Day ‘Avatar Mountain’ Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour



Image Courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become an iconic Chinese landscape. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is famed for its deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with its own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world’s longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

8-Day CNY Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

Unforgettable Alternative CNY at Yingxi





Image via Dragon Adventures

Yingxi Fenglin is probably the most popular rural travel destination in Guangdong, with its lush forests, unusual peaks, rugged rocks, meandering rivers, mirror-like ponds and terraced fields. You can also indulge in numerous activities here, including hot air ballooning, paragliding, peak forest flying, mountain off-road vehicles, cave exploration and rock climbing.

Stay in an ecological, bamboo-themed boutique hotel built using the knowhow of regional culture, combining extensive use of local bamboo, wood, stone and other natural elements. Rooms are equipped with high-quality service facilities, including ergonomic mousse mattresses, woven cotton satin and Taihu snow silk bedding, Danish royal bathroom brand Hansgrohe shower heads, Herborist pure Chinese herbal care sets and more.

The hotel also has a unique restaurant and rooftop bar where you can enjoy creative specialties.

7-Day CNY Yunnan Winter Tour with Kunming, Dali & Lijiang



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Kunming, Dali and Lijiang, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Kunming Stone Forest and Lijiang Old Town. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architectures, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Day Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort CNY Getaway

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



3-Day Harbin Ice Festival Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



3-Day Stunning Huangshan Hot Spring Resort



Image via Dragon Adventures



Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than soaking yourself and relaxing in hot spring pools.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

