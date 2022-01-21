11 Sanya Events: Camping, Tournaments, Fitness & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

Mondays-Sundays: Football Sessions for Kids



Your kids will have tons of fun with Coach Alen. Read more about him and his classes in this article.



Daily, Times vary; RMB125 per child per 90 minutes. Join the group to connect with Coach Alen. Xiaodonghai Area.



January 21: DJ Tony's Birthday Party



Fri Jan 21, 7pm; Free. Free Gen.

January 22: Harmony Football Tournament











Join or watch this relaxed soccer tournament to meet other soccer players in Sanya. Awards will be rewarded on the day.



Sat Jan 22, 4-6pm; Free. Scan the QR code for more information. Chenhui Football Field.

January 22: Hawaii Beach Front Luau Dinner







Sat Jan 22, 4pm; RMB300 per person, RMB200 per child. Scan the QR code for price and to RSVP. Dadonghai.

January 22: Sanctuary Organic Music Festival



Mindfulness DJs, sound healing, art installations and more. Join the Hainan events group using the QR code above for more information if you are not already in one of the four groups.



Sat Jan 22; Early bird tickets are RMB230, at the door RMB330. IPK.

January 28 - February 15: Dance House Line-up



Check out the artists on the line-up through Chinese New Year here.



Thurs Jan 28 - Feb 15, Times Vary; Prices Vary. Dance House.



January 29-31: Last Camp of the New Year



Travel with a troop of Sanya families to a Haikou camping spot.



Sat-Mon Jan 29-31; Cost varies. Scan the QR code for more information. Haikou Camping Grounds.



Until January 31: Chinese New Year Menus



Adrian Quetglas has prepared a special Year of the Tiger menu with three different price points for groups of 20-50 people. Join the events group using the QR code above to preview their two other menus.

Now Until Jan 31; RMB328, 438 or 688 per person. Adrian Quetglas.



February 3: Fitness Day



Get your body ready for a sunset party overlooking Houhai. The whole program includes rooftop yoga, a pool workout, healthy lunch options, beach training, surfing and ends with a party.



Thurs Feb 3; RMB898. Reef Bar.



Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Every Sun,1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



