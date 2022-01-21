  1. home
11 Sanya Events: Camping, Tournaments, Fitness & More

By Vanessa Jencks, January 21, 2022

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

WechatIMG49.jpeg

To get the location pins for any of the events or places to go, find this article on WeChat by following That’s Sanya.

Mondays-Sundays: Football Sessions for Kids

WechatIMG40.jpeg

Your kids will have tons of fun with Coach Alen. Read more about him and his classes in this article. 

WechatIMG41.jpeg

Daily, Times vary; RMB125 per child per 90 minutes. Join the group to connect with Coach Alen. Xiaodonghai Area.

January 21: DJ Tony's Birthday Party

Fri Jan 21, 7pm; Free. Free Gen.

January 22: Harmony Football Tournament

WechatIMG26.jpeg


WechatIMG46.jpeg


Join or watch this relaxed soccer tournament to meet other soccer players in Sanya. Awards will be rewarded on the day.

Sat Jan 22, 4-6pm; Free. Scan the QR code for more information. Chenhui Football Field.

January 22: Hawaii Beach Front Luau Dinner

WechatIMG47.jpeg

WechatIMG48.jpeg

Sat Jan 22, 4pm; RMB300 per person, RMB200 per child. Scan the QR code for price and to RSVP. Dadonghai.

January 22: Sanctuary Organic Music Festival

WechatIMG2.jpeg

Mindfulness DJs, sound healing, art installations and more. Join the Hainan events group using the QR code above for more information if you are not already in one of the four groups.

Sat Jan 22; Early bird tickets are RMB230, at the door RMB330. IPK.

January 28 - February 15: Dance House Line-up

WechatIMG45.jpeg

Check out the artists on the line-up through Chinese New Year here.

Thurs Jan 28 - Feb 15, Times Vary; Prices Vary. Dance House.

January 29-31: Last Camp of the New Year

202201/haikou-family-camping.jpg

Travel with a troop of Sanya families to a Haikou camping spot.

WechatIMG43.jpeg

Sat-Mon Jan 29-31; Cost varies. Scan the QR code for more information. Haikou Camping Grounds.

Until January 31: Chinese New Year Menus

Adrian Quetglas has prepared a special Year of the Tiger menu with three different price points for groups of 20-50 people. Join the events group using the QR code above to preview their two other menus.

Now Until Jan 31; RMB328, 438 or 688 per person. Adrian Quetglas.

February 3: Fitness Day

WechatIMG31.jpeg

Get your body ready for a sunset party overlooking Houhai. The whole program includes rooftop yoga, a pool workout, healthy lunch options, beach training, surfing and ends with a party.

Thurs Feb 3; RMB898. Reef Bar.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Every Sun,1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpgJoin other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Pexels]

PHOTOS: 10 of Our Favorite Areas to Run in Sanya

Pick one of these places to get the best run.

Get in Shape with Just 30 Days, Dumbbells and a Mat

K2Fit will get you in shape in just 30 days with a set of dumbbells and a mat.

Fun Kids Football Lessons in Sanya with Kind, Professional Coach this CNY

Let your kids have fun this Chinese New Year with great football lessons.

7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

Enjoy the night slipping by.

11 Free & Cool Events in Sanya: Workshops, Volunteering & More

Have a ton of easy fun this weekend!

Pool Day! 6 Places To Swim Without Sanya's Sand

Don't fret if you've opted for a Sanya hotel or apartment without a pool. There are still plenty of places to lounge around.

14 Dazzling New Year's Events in Sanya

We wish you a wonderful and happy New Year!

WATCH: Penguins, Belugas, Fun & Food at Ocean Flower Island

Ocean Flower Island is a must visit attraction in Hainan.

WIN! Ancient Egypt Mummies & 19th Century Impressionism Exhibits

Kaisha's Pairing Set Playfully Melds Sicilian & Chinese Cuisines

11 Sanya Events: Camping, Tournaments, Fitness & More

WATCH: Breathtaking Snow-Covered Great Wall in Beijing

Your Comprehensive Guide for Traveling Home and Back to China

