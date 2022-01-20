  1. home
WATCH: Breathtaking Snow-Covered Great Wall in Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 20, 2022

The evening of January 19 saw Beijing’s first snowfall of 2022. 

An abundance of snow-themed photos and videos of the capital have circulated on the Chinese internet. But there were a few that stood out. 

One of the most noticeable was footage from the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing’s Huairou district. The section is considered to be a ‘wild’ section of the Wall. 

See the footage below:

   

Beijing is no stranger to a white blanket around this time of year. After all, today (Thursday 20, 2022) is dahan (大寒) or ‘great cold.’ 

In early November, 2021, residents of the capital got something of a surprise when snow arrived earlier than usual. The Beijing Meteorological Service stated that that batch of snow arrived around 23 days earlier than usual.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: First Snow This Winter in Beijing - 23 Days Early?

If the Beijing snow snaps and videos are good for anything, they might be a way for you to relax and take a break from the seemingly endless barrage of COVID news.

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京人不知道的北京事儿]

Snow Beijing Great Wall of China

