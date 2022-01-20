  1. home
Two Confirmed Cases of Omicron in Shenzhen

By Lars James Hamer, January 20, 2022

The Shenzhen Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the January 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 case is that of the Omicron variant.

A total of 18 cases have been reported since the outbreak began on January 7, the most recent being the isolation hotel worker who contracted the omicron strain. Shenzhen’s 17th COVID-19 case is also of the omicron strain. 

Case 17 is a 21 year old female, employed by a company in Longgang, Shenzhen. She is mainly engaged in the receiving and delivering frozen chemical reagents abroad. She lives in Lan Yi Village, Baolong Street, Longnang District. She took nucleic acid tests on January 8, 10 and 12. All were negative. On January 15 the nucleic acid test screened positive and the CDC confirmed it was of the omicron variant. 

Case 18 is a 32 year old female. She had a nucleic acid


test every day from January 1 to January 15 and the results were all negative. As part of the ‘two days one test’ system, she took another nucleic acid on January 17. On the morning of January 18, a CDC review confirmed it was the city’s second omicron infection.

On January 19 there were no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Shenzhen. However, there was one new asymptomatic case imported from overseas.

The one asymptomatic infected person, a Singaporean citizen, arrived in Shenzhen by plane from Singapore on January 16. Upon arrival, he was isolated and transferred to the Shenzhen’s Third People's Hospital for observation and treatment. His condition is stable.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Omicron COVID-19 variant Shenzhen Covid-19

COVID-19: China's Battle Against the Omicron Variant

China Issues COVID-19 Parcel Warning After Beijing Omicron Case

Thousands of Hamsters Culled After COVID-19 Outbreak in HK

Two Confirmed Cases of Omicron in Shenzhen

