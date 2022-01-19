Shenzhen's New Case Works in an Isolation Hotel

On January 18, Shenzhen confirmed one local case and one imported asymptomatic case of COVID-19.

The one local confirmed case is a 32-year-old female and a member of an isolation hotel’s cleaning staff.

She was isolated in the hotel from January 1 to 14 and had a nucleic acid test every day. All of her results were negative. On January 14 she left the hotel. As part of the routine ‘two days one test’ system, the woman was tested again on January 15, and her results once again were negative. The test the woman took on January 17 came back positive, as did her subsequent test on January 18.

She has been transferred to Shenzhen’s Third People's Hospital for treatment and observation.

The asymptomatic case is a Chinese national. He arrived in Shenzhen by plane from Singapore on January 16. Upon arrival, he was placed under intensive quarantine and transferred to Shenzhen’s Third People's Hospital for observation and treatment. His condition is stable.

[Image via NIAID-RML]









[Image via NIAID-RML]