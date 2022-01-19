  1. home
Shenzhen's New Case Works in an Isolation Hotel

By Lars James Hamer, January 19, 2022

On January 18, Shenzhen confirmed one local case and one imported asymptomatic case of COVID-19.

The one local confirmed case is a 32-year-old female and a member of an isolation hotel’s cleaning staff. 

She was isolated in the hotel from January 1 to 14 and had a nucleic acid test every day. All of her results were negative. On January 14 she left the hotel. As part of the routine ‘two days one test’ system, the woman was tested again on January 15, and her results once again were negative. The test the woman took on January 17 came back positive, as did her subsequent test on January 18. 

She has been transferred to Shenzhen’s Third People's Hospital for treatment and observation. 

The asymptomatic case is a Chinese national. He arrived in Shenzhen by plane from Singapore on January 16. Upon arrival, he was placed under intensive quarantine and transferred to Shenzhen’s Third People's Hospital for observation and treatment. His condition is stable.

[Image via NIAID-RML]

Case believed to have come from an international parcel from Canada.

Officials believe it may be a case of animal-to-human transmission.

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 is discovered in multiple cities across Guangdong, venues in some districts in Shenzhen are ordered to close as the city goes in to partial lockdown.

Highly Infectious Omicron Variant Confirmed in Shanghai

​Shanghai's new local COVID-19 infections have been confirmed as the highly infectious Omicron variant.

New Rule For Entering Beijing as Omicron Variant Hits Capital

Those entering the capital need to undergo an extra nucleic acid test after arrival.

Beijing’s Winter Olympics Warning as COVID-19 Wave Hits China

The warning comes as a number of outbreaks of COVID-19 occur across China.

Shanghai Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases

A milk tea store on 228 Yuyuan Lu has been elevated to a medium-level risk area.

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

The patient is a colleague of a case confirmed on December 7.

