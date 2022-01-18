Fun Kids Football Lessons in Sanya with Kind, Professional Coach this CNY

It’s exciting to share with readers about Coach Alen’s football classes because my husband and I have both played alongside him in teams. My son also describes him as a gentle teacher.



When you play with a team member you get to see their character, and we find that Coach Alen is hard working, ambitious but kind. He is also quite skilled as a football player, which isn’t a surprise considering he’s played professionally since he was 6, playing for the junior football club, Kairat.



Coach Alen is from Kazakhstan and speaks Chinese, English and Russian, and uses whichever language is needed for each child.





He has two coaching certificates from Russia’s FCUral but is also working on two more coach certificates and courses (UEFA ICK (I Coach Kids) and The Science of Training Young Athletes (University of Florida)).



Coach Alen studied directly at a training center for football specialists in how to plan and organize the training process. Along with learning the basics of human physiology and physical training, he learned how to train the features of game tactics. This is coupled with his professional skills and experience of sports theory and practice, participating in championships and developing his own individualized training methodology.



Of his coaching philosophy, Coach Alen remarked, “I teach football through fun games, and I have an individual approach to each child.”



Take a quick glimpse of his style in the video below. He explained that the class for 4-6 year olds was their first class, and at the beginning he teaches them simple movements to build up to more advanced skills, so it doesn’t matter how uncoordinated your child might be. “Every training I add new movements, skills, drills, games and equipment.”



He keeps the class groups small, with up to six children. That’s a great size for children’s groups because it prevents a child from feeling pressure as it would in one-to-one, or feeling bored with lack of a peer to play games against. Keeping the group smaller also prevents the children from getting lost in the crowd of group football programs.



Coach Alen explained, “This allows more game time and opportunities for the children to develop their skills and knowledge.”





The training methods he uses will emphasize ball handling, strength, agility, coordination and balance.

Located in Xiaodonghai, each session is 90 minutes and available daily in U6, U9, U13, at 9am, 10.30am and 3pm. At RMB125 per kid, we find this to be an absolute amazing deal, especially if you want your child to be taught by a great coach and in a trilingual environment.



If you’re a bit of a skeptic, you may be convinced by Julez’ feedback regarding the change she’s seen in her son, Timur.



“My 8 year old son takes Coach Alen's football classes since August. Six months have passed, and I really see that his physical condition has improved. He has higher speed, more concentration in doing exercises, and better skills in managing a ball. I like that Coach Alen uses different equipment in his class and proposes to the kids different types of exercises. He keeps a good balance between ‘play’ and ‘work’ that makes the training process more interesting for kids. I believe that improving coordination and skills of managing their bodies also plays a big role in school study processes, pushing their brains to work more effectively. I highly recommend Coach Alen's football classes if you need to keep your kids in good physical and mental condition.”

AJ Football Lessons

Daily, 9am, 10.30am, 3pm; RMB125 per child for 90 minutes, U6, U9, U13. Xiaodonghai. Join the group by scanning the QR code above to find out more information and connect with Coach Alen.

