No New Locally Transmitted Cases in Shenzhen

On January 17, Shenzhen confirmed one imported imported case and one asymptomatic case of COVID-19.

For only the second time since the city’s outbreak began on January 7, there were no locally transmitted cases in the city.

The one confirmed imported case was a Chinese national, and the one asymptomatic case was a Singaporean national. Both cases were imported from Singapore and arrived in Shenzhen on January 16.

The above cases were quarantined after entry and transferred to Shenzhen Third People's Hospital for observation and treatment.

The news will be welcomed by many Shenzhen residents, as the city took further COVID-19 prevention measures yesterday, shutting bars, internet cafes, spas and nightclubs in Futian district.

[Image via NIAID-RML]



