WIN! Ancient Egypt Mummies & 19th Century Impressionism Exhibits

Housed in a massive brick building in Jing’an’s Xinyefang Park, Meet You Museum is the most recent addition to Shanghai’s prolific artistic and cultural landscape.

Opened in December, the 7,000-square meter space is envisioned as a meeting place for diverse artistic offerings and cultural exchanges.

In 2022 alone, Meet You Museum is slated to feature the works of Pablo Picasso, Auguste Renoir, Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige and more, as well as a retrospective on street artist Keith Haring and a digital immersive light and shadow exhibition on the Dunhang Grottoes.

Which all sounds pretty damn cool.

As are its debut offerings: two immersive exhibitions that take visitors on a journey from ancient Egypt to the emotive landscapes of 19th Century Normandy.

Meet Egypt: The Exhibition of the Golden Mummies

Meet Egypt: The Exhibition of the Golden Mummies explores the ancient Egyptian, Roman and Grecian beliefs about the afterlife through a collection of archaeological relics and the exhibit's pièce de résistance — six golden mummies.

Dating back 2,000 years – and well-preserved beneath exquisite golden masks, swaths of linen and molded plaster casings – the six mummies are a captivating sight to behold, guaranteed to enthrall children and adults alike.

Multi-language touch screens and video booths are available throughout the exhibition space, offering visitors an in-depth look into the intriguing ritual of mummification.

Artifacts including papyrus sheets, ritual mummy masks, terracotta figures and jewellery provide an insightful glimpse into this fascinating ancient civilization.

Meet You Impressionism: The Dawn of Normandy

From ancient Egypt, we make the jump to 19th Century France. Meet You Impressionism: The Dawn of Normandy traces the evolution of the artistic movement in Normandy, the northern French region known as the birthplace of Impressionism.

The expressive paintings walk visitors through Normandy’s captivating landscapes, towns and scenes of daily life, all of which influenced artists including Claude Monet, Edouard Manet, Eugene Delacroix, Gustav Courbet and more.





Cap off all that art and history with a trip to the museum gift shop, or browse through their in-house library’s extensive collection of art books.

Until Apr 20, 10am-6pm. Meet You Museum (Jing’An branch), 210 Wenshui Lu, Jing’An District. 上海市静安区汶水路210号. See event listing,

WIN!



We're giving away tickets to the Meet Egypt: The Exhibition of the Golden Mummies and Meet You Impressionism: The Dawn of Normandy exhibits. For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: shanghai_plus) along with your email address and phone number.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below:

[All images courtesy of Meet You Museum]

