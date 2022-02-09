  1. home
Bring the Taste of Brazil to Your Table with This Epic Meat Deal

By That's Shanghai, February 9, 2022

A pioneer in the world of South American meat, Latina first introduced Brazilian cuisine to China in 1998 when it opened its flagship location in Lujiazui.

Since then, it has expanded to Beijing and Shenzen, maintaining its status as a beloved steakhouse serving a variety of noble meat cuts and seafood in the traditional rodizio (all you can eat) style. 

DSC06230.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Now Latina is bringing the taste of Brazil to your table, with the highest quality steaks and assorted proteins individually packaged for delivery.

Here's a sneak peak of what is on offer...

Ribeye

DSC08078.jpg

Ask any butcher what their favorite steak is and more often than not, they will say ribeye. The ribeye consists of two very different muscles: the loin, also called the "eye," and the cap, also called "deckle." The ribeye is the most marbled and flavorful meat of the entire animal. 

Striploin

DSC08075.jpg

The striploin steak, named because it is "stripped" from the short loin, is the iconic steakhouse steak. Also called New York strip, Kansas City strip, shell steak, hotel-cut strip steak or ambassador steak, it's notably tender and juicy. 

Picanha

DSC08082.jpg

Also known as the top sirloin, rump camp or coulotte steak, picanha is the most popular cut in Brazil. This prized cut of meat holds ample amounts of flavor and has a texture similar to sirloin. 

Codfish

DSC08084.jpg

These heart-healthy, lean and juicy cod fillets are boneless, skinless and easy to prepare. Grilled, broiled, baked – however you prepare it, you can be sure it will be a fresh and flavorful meal. 

Sausage 

DSC08069.jpg

Sausage at a Brazilian steakhouse is a must, so Latina co-developed and produced their own sausage in China using the traditional gaucho recipe, made with 100% imported pork.

Latina Festive Meat Gift Package

Latina-2.jpeg

We have an amazing deal in a Latina Festive Meat Package* for just RMB588, which includes the following:

  • Striploin (4 pieces)

  • Ribeye (2 pieces)

  • Picanha (2 pieces)

  • Cod fillets (2 pieces)

  • Brazilian sausage (1 piece)

*Must be picked up at one of the Latina venues

To purchase it now click here or scan the QR:

Latina.jpg

Please Note: We have no refund policy

[All images courtesy of Latina]

steak meat cooking home cooking

