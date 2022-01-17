WATCH: Hundreds of Ostriches Roam the Streets of Guangxi

On the night of January 8, residents of Chongzuo, Guangxi were shocked to see several flocks of ostriches running down the street.

The birds, which can grow up to 2.75 meters tall and weight over 300 pounds, had escaped from an ostrich farm within the city.

Onlookers were shocked to see different groups of the birds congregating on street corners and running down the city’s main roads.

Over 300 ostriches live on the farm, and more than 100 had managed to make the audacious jailbreak.

The farm’s owner said: “I have over 300 ostriches on the farm and the workers live there too. Maybe they didn’t lock the door or someone opened the door on purpose.”

He went on to add that the police had helped him return around 100 ostriches, but there were at least ten to twenty birds still missing.





[Cover image via Weibo]