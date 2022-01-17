7 Amazing CNY Trips to Take Around China

Unforgettable Alternative CNY at Yingxi



Image via Dragon Adventures

Yingxi Fenglin is probably the most popular rural travel destination in Guangdong, with its lush forests, unusual peaks, rugged rocks, meandering rivers, mirror-like ponds and terraced fields. You can also indulge in numerous activities here, including hot air ballooning, paragliding, peak forest flying, mountain off-road vehicles, cave exploration and rock climbing.

Stay in an ecological, bamboo-themed boutique hotel built using the knowhow of regional culture, combining extensive use of local bamboo, wood, stone and other natural elements. Rooms are equipped with high-quality service facilities, including ergonomic mousse mattresses, woven cotton satin and Taihu snow silk bedding, Danish royal bathroom brand Hansgrohe shower heads, Herborist pure Chinese herbal care sets and more.

The hotel also has a unique restaurant and rooftop bar where you can enjoy creative specialties.

Yoga for Life Chongming Island (Shanghai) Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This Winter Holiday Yoga for Life Shanghai is taking their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreats to Chongming Island, Shanghai. They will be staying in a small Zen inspired hotel located in a quiet village. Expect peace, countryside and nature all around. There will be Western comfort in the hotel too: floor heating and a warming fireplace! Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

5-Star Chinese New Year Holiday in Anhui

Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore stunning Huangshan in Anhui Province. While this package is for six days, you can choose to participate in only part of it, even just two days and a night should you wish. Chill and relax at the comfortable 5-star hotel, with different activities organized every day: explore the ancient street and enjoy a luxury CNY dinner and amazing party with fireworks; visit traditional Yangcheng Tulou village and hike along the Xinan River; visit Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations; and much, much more!

Yoga for Life Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This Chinese New Year, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for two of their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreats.

Over the past four years, Yoga for Life has brought over 600 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation. Guests will be staying in a small luxurious hotel facing breathtaking mountains. There will be Western comfort in the hotel too: floor heating (throughout the house) and a fireplace!

Apart from the yoga and mindfulness program, in your free time you can choose to explore the mountains. There are hot springs and a skiing site at the top of the mountain!



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

3-Day Xianhua Mountain & Luxurious Hot Spring Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Only three hours drive from downtown Shanghai you'll find the small town of Pujiang, with its history stretching back 1,800 years and picturesque mountains, lakes and heritage parks located at the foot of Xianhua Mountain, within a peninsula surrounded by rivers. It is also home to the Pujiang Xianhua Dangong International Resort Hotel, a baroque-style castle full of splendor, located between mountains and rivers, and offering all kinds of comforts and luxury. Hike the Maling Trail, one of the most beautiful forest trails in China; enjoy the hot springs at the resort; visit Xinguang Ancient Village; and enjoy the incomparable views of Xianhua Mountain, hidden in a sea of clouds all year round.

3-Day Stunning Huangshan Hot Spring Resort



Image via Dragon Adventures



Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than soaking yourself and relaxing in hot spring pools.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

