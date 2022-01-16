  1. home
Tee Mall in Lockdown After False Positive Nucleic Acid Test

By Lars James Hamer, January 16, 2022

Guangzhou’s Tee Mall went into temporary lockdown yesterday, with customers still inside, after a guest’s nucleic acid test returned positive. The guest, a woman surnamed Wang, was later tested and returned a negative result

Wang, 42, and two members of her family drove to Chimelong International Ocean Tourist Resort in Zhuhai. They stayed there from January 11 to January 13, 2022. 

The family received a text message on January 14 stating that they needed to take a nucleic acid test. The woman and her family had the test on January 15 and Wang's came back positive later that day. 

Upon further testing Wang was confirmed to have not contracted COVID-19 and the first test was confirmed to be ‘abnormal’. 

Wang was identified to have visited Tee Mall, alongside eight other places in the city’s Tianhe district since returning from Zhuhai on January 13.

WechatIMG380.jpeg

Wang is said to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but she hasn’t had a booster shot. 

As of press time Zhuhai has reported seven cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. 


[Cover image via Weibo]

