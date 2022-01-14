6 Hilarious Quotes from the Lady Locked Down with Her Blind Date

As if blind dates weren’t awkward enough, a 30-year-old Chinese woman found herself on one that lasted several days after a swift COVID lockdown left her stuck at her date’s house in Central China city Zhengzhou.



On January 6, the woman, identified as Ms. Wang, was about to leave her date’s house after a home-cooked dinner when they found out that the man’s neighborhood been locked down.

Wang had no choice but to stay at her date’s house for the duration of the lockdown. Documenting the bizarre experience through posts and videos, Wang revealed her thoughts and insights on what had clearly become the Longest Blind Date Ever.

Here, we've selected a few of her nuggets. Enjoy...

On how she came to be in her predicament...

“I’m getting old now, and my family introduced me to 10 matches. The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner.”

On first impressions...



“Right now I’m still at the man’s house. He’s an inarticulate, honest person and he doesn’t talk much.”

On her date's positive traits...

“Apart from him being reticent like a wooden mannequin, everything else about him is pretty good. He cooks, cleans the house and works.”

On her date's culinary ability...

“Although his cooking isn’t very good, he’s still willing to spend time in the kitchen, I think that’s great.”



On their new-found fame, and deleting a video...

“After my video became trending (on Weibo), some friends started calling him — I think it has affected his life. That’s why I removed it.”

Signing off, and her hopes for the future...

“Thanks everyone for your attention… I hope the pandemic will end soon and that single girls can find a relationship.”



Her most recent Douyin video, posted on January 12, shows her date serving her a bowl of tofu and noodles. It is unclear if they are still in quarantine together.



More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

[Cover image via Douyin/@ly012026]

