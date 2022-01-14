  1. home
  2. Articles

6 Hilarious Quotes from the Lady Locked Down with Her Blind Date

By Kala Barba-Court, January 14, 2022

0 0

As if blind dates weren’t awkward enough, a 30-year-old Chinese woman found herself on one that lasted several days after a swift COVID lockdown left her stuck at her date’s house in Central China city Zhengzhou.

On January 6, the woman, identified as Ms. Wang, was about to leave her date’s house after a home-cooked dinner when they found out that the man’s neighborhood been locked down.

Wang had no choice but to stay at her date’s house for the duration of the lockdown. Documenting the bizarre experience through posts and videos, Wang revealed her thoughts and insights on what had clearly become the Longest Blind Date Ever.

Here, we've selected a few of her nuggets. Enjoy...

On how she came to be in her predicament...

“I’m getting old now, and my family introduced me to 10 matches. The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner.”

On first impressions...

“Right now I’m still at the man’s house. He’s an inarticulate, honest person and he doesn’t talk much.”

On her date's positive traits...

“Apart from him being reticent like a wooden mannequin, everything else about him is pretty good. He cooks, cleans the house and works.”

On her date's culinary ability...

“Although his cooking isn’t very good, he’s still willing to spend time in the kitchen, I think that’s great.”

On their new-found fame, and deleting a video...

“After my video became trending (on Weibo), some friends started calling him — I think it has affected his life. That’s why I removed it.”

Signing off, and her hopes for the future...

“Thanks everyone for your attention… I hope the pandemic will end soon and that single girls can find a relationship.”

Her most recent Douyin video, posted on January 12, shows her date serving her a bowl of tofu and noodles. It is unclear if they are still in quarantine together.

More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

[Cover image via Douyin/@ly012026]

more news

32 Game of Thrones Characters as CNY Travelers are Hilarious

32 Game of Thrones Characters as CNY Travelers are Hilarious

Chunyun Is Coming!

WATCH: Beijing Guoan Score Hilarious Last Minute Own Goal

WATCH: Beijing Guoan Score Hilarious Last Minute Own Goal

Pick that one out of the net!

Shanghai Wants You to Stop Smuggling in Lady M Cake from HK

Shanghai Wants You to Stop Smuggling in Lady M Cake from HK

Shanghai warns smugglers of the popular New York cake brand to 'drop it.'

'Magic: The Gathering' Got a China Makeover and it's Hilarious

Expats in China are nothing if not creative, as most recently demonstrated by this collection of hilarious China-life-inspired 'Magic' cards.

23 Game of Thrones' Characters as Chinese Street Vendors Are Hilarious

Prepare yourself for the best thing you’ll see on the internet this week.

This Video of Expat Partying Through HK Typhoon is Hilarious

Expat with a beer gives the thumbs up to a Hong Kong weather reporter during the middle of a typhoon in this amazing throwback video from 2009.

These Photoshopped CNY Movie Posters Are Hilarious

See Tom Cruise, Jason Bourne and the Hobbits take the train home for Spring Festival.

Hilarious: Someone Redubbed Star Wars Using Pirated Chinese DVD's Subtitles

Someone used the subtitles from an old pirated Chinese copy of Star Wars​: Episode III to redub the film, and it's absolutely hilarious.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Truck Hangs Off Cliff in North China’s Shanxi Province

Artist Basmat Levin is Closing Her Shanghai M50 Studio

COVID-19: China’s Battle Against the Omicron Variant

More Than Politics: Pursuing an International Relations Degree in China

Teaching Nomad's Brett Isis on Recruitment Beyond Covid and Regulations

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

‘Work From Home During Winter Olympics’ – Beijing Authorities

‘Work From Home During Winter Olympics’ – Beijing Authorities

6 Hilarious Quotes from the Lady Locked Down with Her Blind Date

6 Hilarious Quotes from the Lady Locked Down with Her Blind Date

13 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @mikeonthebeach_sh

13 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @mikeonthebeach_sh

We're Hiring: Account Executive

We're Hiring: Account Executive

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives