Shanghai Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases have been confirmed by the Shanghai Health Commission.

All five cases are related to an imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case reported on Tuesday, and tested positive during screening as close or secondary contacts of the imported case. All five have been sent to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center.

The two new confirmed cases and one of the asymptomatic cases work at a milk tea store at 228 Yuyuan Lu in Jing’an District. The milk tea store, China Fresh Tea, located 200 meters from the No. 1 exit of Jing’an Temple Station, has been elevated to a medium-level risk area.

Mass screenings have been taking place in various parts of the city, with a total of 30,783 screened at the time of publication, with 30,128 results negative; 304 people who had close links with the five cases have been put under medical observation.

Health authorities collected 1,626 environmental samples, 34 of which tested positive, mainly at the cases homes.



The imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case, the origin of the five new cases, is a Chinese national studying in the US, who arrived at Pudong International Airport on December 21.

During the two-week quarantine, the patient tested negative four times. In the ensuing seven-day self-health monitoring period, however, the patient tested positive on the last day, without showing symptoms.

Authorities have reminded people that, during the self-health monitoring period, they should not take public transport, gather for meals or dine in restaurants, and participate in public space activities such as watching movies, exhibitions or meetings. Those that do will bear legal responsibility.

Shanghai also reported 30 imported infections yesterday.

China has identified 20 high-risk areas and 66 medium-risk areas, including the milk tea store in Jing’an District, at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

