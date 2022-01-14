  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases

By Ned Kelly, January 14, 2022

0 0

Two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases have been confirmed by the Shanghai Health Commission.

All five cases are related to an imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case reported on Tuesday, and tested positive during screening as close or secondary contacts of the imported case. All five have been sent to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center.

The two new confirmed cases and one of the asymptomatic cases work at a milk tea store at 228 Yuyuan Lu in Jing’an District. The milk tea store, China Fresh Tea, located 200 meters from the No. 1 exit of Jing’an Temple Station, has been elevated to a medium-level risk area.

Mass screenings have been taking place in various parts of the city, with a total of 30,783 screened at the time of publication, with 30,128 results negative; 304 people who had close links with the five cases have been put under medical observation.

Health authorities collected 1,626 environmental samples, 34 of which tested positive, mainly at the cases homes.

The imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case, the origin of the five new cases, is a Chinese national studying in the US, who arrived at Pudong International Airport on December 21. 

During the two-week quarantine, the patient tested negative four times. In the ensuing seven-day self-health monitoring period, however, the patient tested positive on the last day, without showing symptoms.

Authorities have reminded people that, during the self-health monitoring period, they should not take public transport, gather for meals or dine in restaurants, and participate in public space activities such as watching movies, exhibitions or meetings. Those that do will bear legal responsibility.

Shanghai also reported 30 imported infections yesterday. 

China has identified 20 high-risk areas and 66 medium-risk areas, including the milk tea store in Jing’an District, at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19

more news

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

Shanghai Reports New Local COVID-19 Case

The patient is a colleague of a case confirmed on December 7.

4 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in Shenzhen

4 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen reports new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day running.

COVID-19 Continues to Spread in Shenzhen, 4 Confirmed Cases

COVID-19 Continues to Spread in Shenzhen, 4 Confirmed Cases

Shenzhen continues to battles the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Beijing’s Winter Olympics Warning as COVID-19 Wave Hits China

The warning comes as a number of outbreaks of COVID-19 occur across China.

Shenzhen Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases

The city reports one new local transmitted case, which could be a sign the virus is under control.

COVID-19: China’s Battle Against the Omicron Variant

China's battle against locally transmitted cases of the omicron variant has already begun with cases found in Tianjin.

Tianjin Tests All 14 Million Residents After COVID-19 Cluster

Entire population of the city will be tested over 48 hours.

New Imported COVID-19 Case Takes Shenzhen Total to 5

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shenzhen increase for the fourth day in a row.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Truck Hangs Off Cliff in North China’s Shanxi Province

Artist Basmat Levin is Closing Her Shanghai M50 Studio

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says China Has Built Herd Immunity

COVID-19: China’s Battle Against the Omicron Variant

Meet the Fitness Instructors Navigating Chinese Social Media

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

We're Hiring: Account Executive

We're Hiring: Account Executive

Shanghai Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Reports 5 New Local COVID-19 Cases

11 Free & Cool Events in Sanya: Workshops, Volunteering & More

11 Free & Cool Events in Sanya: Workshops, Volunteering & More

Shenzhen Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Shenzhen Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Beijing’s Winter Olympics Warning as COVID-19 Wave Hits China

Beijing’s Winter Olympics Warning as COVID-19 Wave Hits China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives