11 Free & Cool Events in Sanya: Workshops, Volunteering & More

January 13-16: Movies, Workshops & More



Join this group from movies, workshops, Rumba dance classes, and more at Nomad Tiger and Nanuna's events. Tonight is a screening of a group of skiing entrepreneurs.



Thurs - Sun Jan 13-16, Times vary; Free. Nanuna.

Until January 16: Beach Clean-up



Beach clean up and art installation volunteer opportunities.







Daily Until Jan 16, 10am; Free. IPK.

January 14-15: In The Dark We Dance



Join this roaring party for a fun night in Dadonghai.



Fri & Sat Jan 14-15, 7pm-late; Free. Free Gen.

January 13-15: Sunset Rituals



Thurs-Sat Jan 13-15, 4pm-7pm; Free. Reef Bar.



January 15: SUP Meetup



Image via db Sup Trainers



If you know where to rent a board (FreeGen) or you've got your own, join an informal SUP meetup with other water lovers this weekend in Xiaodonghai. The main purpose will be to find awesome coral and crazy fish, so bring along your snorkel gear. The day will finish up with volleyball at the beach.

Sat Jan 15, 2pm; Free. Scan the QR code above to join. Xiaodonghai. See listing.

January 15-17: Full Moon Festival



Sat-Mon Jan 15-17, Free. 5-11pm, Solar. 5-11pm, Aurora. 11pm-2am, Apres Sol.



January 16: Happy Hour Art Workshop



Sun Jan 16, 7pm; scan the QR code for price and to RSVP. Free Gen.

January 22: Sanctuary Organic Music Festival



Mindfulness DJs, sound healing, art installations and more. Join the Hainan events group using the QR code above for more information if you are not already in one of the four groups.



Sat Jan 22; Early bird tickets are RMB230, at the door RMB330. IPK.

Until January 31: Chinese New Year Menus



Adrian Quetglas has prepared a special Year of the Tiger menu with three different price points for groups of 20-50 people. Join the events group using the QR code above to preview their two other menus.

Now Until Jan 31; RMB328, 438 or 688 per person. Adrian Quetglas.



Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Every Sun,1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



