Shenzhen Confirms 4 New COVID-19 Cases

By Lars James Hamer, January 13, 2022

Four more COVID-19 cases have been identified in the city, taking the current total to 22 (including imported, asymptotic and locally transmitted cases).

Two of the four cases were imported from Singapore, while the other two cases were locally transmitted and asymptomatic. 

The one locally transmitted case is a 42-year-old woman who works in the city’s Luohu district, and lives in Longgang. 

A 41-year-old woman was confirmed to be the asymptomatic case, she works in Longgang and resides in Luohu. 

The outbreak in Shenzhen started when a husband and wife in Longgang were infected with COVID-19, which authorities claim came from imported goods. Several close contacts were later found in Luohu. 

The two imported cases are both Chinese nationals that returned from Singapore on January 9, 2022. They tested positive for COVID-19 in their isolation hotel and were later transferred to the Third People’s Hospital in Shenzhen. 

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shenzhen Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

