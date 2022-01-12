Beijing’s Winter Olympics Warning as COVID-19 Wave Hits China

Beijing traffic management authorities have warned residents to keep their distance from Winter Olympic vehicles operating as part of the COVID-19 closed-loop environment.

Authorities warned that residents “should not knock on the windows” of vehicles which display a red Beijing 2022 label. They also made clear that they should not help in the case of an accident, but should instead wait for emergency services to arrive.

The red label is shown in the picture below:

Image via Weibo/@每日经济新闻



Let’s just hope that help arrives in time in the case of an accident.

The closed-loop environment is in operation between all Winter Olympic competition venues, accommodation and elsewhere in order to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

Since November 17, 2021, anyone entering Beijing from elsewhere in China must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games is due to begin on February 4, 2022.

The warning comes at a time when China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in a number of places. As of press time, China has a total of 20 high-risk areas and 77 mid-risk areas.

Tianjin, a city which neighbors Beijing, has reported a total of 137 confirmed cases, as of press time. At least two cases in the city have been confirmed as the omicron variant, China’s first locally transmitted cases of the new variant.

Residents have been told not to leave Tianjin, unless absolutely necessary. All those leaving must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

Tianjin is in the process of testing all its 14 million residents. As of press time, 11.9 million people have been tested, 7.8 million of which have already received their results.

In Henan province, a total of 118 cases have been confirmed including in provincial capital Zhengzhou, Anyang and Xuchang.

In Shenzhen, a total of 12 cases have been reported.

And most recently, Dalian city in northeast China’s Liaoning province has reported two cases linked to individuals who returned from Tianjin.

In Shaanxi provincial capital Xi’an, which has been battling a COVID-19 outbreak since December, 2021, non-residents currently in the city have been informed of the requirements to leave.

Those in mid- or high-risk areas of the city are still unable to leave. Those in other areas should not leave, unless necessary. Those who plan on leaving must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours and must apply for certification to leave the city issued by the individual’s residential community.

As the Winter Olympics approaches, be in no doubt about China’s continuation of ‘zero-COVID.’

