COVID-19 Continues to Spread in Shenzhen, 4 Confirmed Cases

By Lars James Hamer, January 12, 2022

Three locally transmitted cases and one asymptomatic case of COVID-19 has been discovered in Shenzhen, as the city enters its sixth consecutive day of new cases.  

All four cases reside in the city’s Luohu district. 

Although there has been no official statement confirming the source of the infections in Luohu, a 51-year-old man, who contracted the disease in Longgang, regularly visited the area. 

Two of January 12’s newly confirmed cases in Luohu were a 26-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son. The other two cases were a 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. 

The total number of confirmed cases in Shenzhen is now 12. 

