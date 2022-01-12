5 Awesome Things To Do This Week in Shenzhen

Jan12: Ladies Night at Favela

Ladies night! DJ Kido is back in the house!

Wednesday at Favela.

Unlimited free drinks for ladies.

Jan12: ShekouMSCE Seminar

Shekou Management and Service Center for Expats (Shekou MSCE) invite professional lawyers to talk about the following topics:

1. What are the requirements for transnational marriage in China?

2. What are the circumstances in which marriage is prohibited?

3. How to recognize the ownership of property after marriage?

4. What should be noted in the lease contract of the agency?

5. What to pay attention to in the lease contract with the second-hand landlord?

6. What to do at the beginning and end of the lease?

Jan13: Traditional Dinner at Brew Futian

From 7pm to 9pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022 for just RMB198 you can enjoy a fabulous traditional dinner at the Brew Fution.

Eden Garden: Chinese Course

Offering short-term intensive Chinese courses during the Chinese New Year holiday, the Hanlin Language Center is a great place to meet new faces, socialize and of course, learn Chinese!

The course consists of one-on-one intensive classes for one to three weeks with the option of either studying for 2 or 3 hours per day for 5 days a week, or 7 days a week

The course offers one free trial class, after which the fee is charged per week.

Gaetano Pesce: Nobody's Perfect at Sea World Culture and Arts Center





Gaetano Pesce's exhibition is still open! Check it out now!

The exhibition offers an unprecedented journey through Pesce’s one-of-a-kind wonderland, which is composed of nearly 100 works, covering chairs, tables, cabinets, lamps, product design, architectural models, resin paintings, vases, and installations – all uniquely hand-crafted – from the 1960s to the present day.

Everyday until February 27, 2022.

