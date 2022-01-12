8 Awesome Things To Do This Week in Guangzhou

Zapata's Rooftop

Have your birthday on Zapata's Rooftop!

Free shots of tequila, a sombrero and a free yard glass cocktail for the birthday star!

Enjoy the stunning riverside breeze and fabulous Guangzhou night view with your friends and family on Zapata’s Rooftop!

Mexican Cantina Zapata's Rooftop offers everything from great food and cocktails to live band shows. Meanwhile our party bar is coming back soon.

Every Friday: Language Club Guangzhou

Are you learning a new language? Do you want to find a language partner to practice with? Would you like to meet like-minded locals and expats?

How does it work? The event will start with a self-introduction, then an ice breaker game before moving on to a speed dating style discussion with different partners.

Participants are required to order at least one drink. The entrance fee includes a 10% discount.

Brunch at U8 Restaurant

The newly renovated U8 Restaurant in Pullman Gu angzhou Baiyun is now up and running. The restaurant has over 200 seats and three private room with a combination of international buffet and specialty a-la-carte dishes.

U8 have launched a brand new Sunday Brunch promotion; an amazing seafood buffet lunch with different kinds of Cantonese dim sum and a traditional western breakfast. Come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind dining experience. During the hotel's 15th year anniversary, if you spend RMB100 you can get an extra RMB50 voucher.

Promotion period: Starting from January 9, 2022, every Sunday.

Time: 11:30am to 2.30pm.

Venue: U8, ground floor of Pullman Guangzhou Baiyun Airport

Price: RMB158 per person.



Bravo



New Beer Sunday, every Sunday!

Buy any beer and enjoy half price on one of our new beers!

Chinserie Restaurant: Set Lunch for One

Inspired by Guangzhou Shamian Island, Chinserie Restaurant radiates a blend of freshness and elegance.

Offering exquisite and classic Western cuisine, Chineserie’s guests are served the freshest seasonal ingredients.

Open from 11.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays, the business set lunch for one includes self-serviced salads and desserts, with a selection of a soup of choice and one main course.

Make a reservation at Chinserie now as the set lunch currently has a limited offer of RMB158.

Happy Hour at 13Factories

Grab your friends and get ready for a night out at 13Factories!

Happy Hour starts everyday from 3pm to 7pm and includes a buy one get one drink special with a selection of craft on draft beer, cocktails, or wine by the glass.

Jan 23: Australia Day at JoJo's!



Have your 2022 Australia Day celebration with AustCham at JoJo's Riverside with a spectacular 360º view of Guangzhou and loads of activities for kids and adults including; an Aussie pub band, face painting, Aussie trivia, footy activities and more!

Entry is only RMB100 for members and RMB150 for non members (includes a steak or sausage sandwich and an Aussie beer, wine or soft drink).

Free for children under 12 - includes a sandwich and a soft drink.

Book now to secure your tickets for the official 2022 Australia Day Party

Sunday, January 23, 2pm - 5pm

