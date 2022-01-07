  1. home
China Clamps Down On Winter Holiday Private Tutoring

By Lars Hamer and Vicky Qiu, January 11, 2022

On January 7, 2022, The Ministry of Education stated that the Double Reduction Policy would be strictly enforced during the winter holiday, in order to minimize pressure on school children.

Training centers and private tutoring services will be under strict surveillance by local authorities to ensure they are not providing curriculum based tutoring. 

Teaching the Chinese school curriculum for profit in the private education sector became illegal in 2021, after the government enforced sweeping changes on the industry. 

The Double Reduction Policy was introduced in 2021. The most significant policy change was that any training center or private tutoring company, that focuses on compulsory eduction subjects (Chinese literature, languages, maths, science, etc), would have to change curriculum or register as non-profit organizations. 

READ MORE: More Private Education Companies in China Go Bust

‘Double reduction’ refers to a decrease in the amount of time school children spend doing homework, and the financial burden from after-school training centers and private tuition. 

Since its implementation, any newly formed training center or private tutoring company teaching compulsory subjects, will not be approved by the local government. 

In 2021, the Double Reduction Policy had a significant impact on the industry. According to the Ministry of Education in December 2021, the number of offline and online training centers decreased by 83.8%, and 84.1%, respectively. The amount of time students spent doing homework was also reduced.

READ MORE: China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive  

[Cover image via Weibo/@陈小目哈

