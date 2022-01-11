  1. home
That's Mags January 2022 Issue Available For Download

By That's, January 11, 2022

The Christmas decorations have been packed away for another year and, as we welcome in 2022, we are hoping that this year is the final one dominated by COVID-19. However, that may be a distant pipe dream, as the world is still working out how to deal with the omicron variant. In this issue, Alistair Baker-Brian outlines how China is tackling the new variant and what measures the country will take to return to ‘normal’.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we talk to pole dancing instructor Vicky Qiu about how the sport is taking off in China. Michael Pennington is the envy of many expats in China right now as he provides That’s with an exclusive account of his relatively hassle-free departure and return to China. Our cover story for this month gathers some of the best photos from six highly talented, Shanghai-based photographers.

On a final note, we say thanks to regular contributor Joshua Cawthorpe for stepping in as Acting Print Editor for the last two months. 

To all readers, contributors and collaborators, Happy New Year from everyone at That’s. Stay safe.

Best regards,

Lars Hamer (Editor-in-Chief)

