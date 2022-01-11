  1. home
4 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in Shenzhen

By Lars James Hamer, January 11, 2022

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Shenzhen reported four new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of locally transmitted cases in the city to eight, nine including imported COVID-19 cases.

Shenzhen has now seen an increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19 for five consecutive days, as China battles outbreaks across the country. 

Two of the four new cases were reported in the Longgang district, where the outbreak originally began. The other two cases were discovered in the Luohu district. 

The two reported in Longgang are a 51-year-old male and a 27-year-old female. The woman was a close contact of two of the previous four cases. The man frequently travelled to Shenzhen’s Luohu district, where the other two patients reside. 

The two infected in Luohu are both women, aged 77 and 72. They live in the same building in Luohu’s He Wei residential community, on Qing Shui He Street.

All four confirmed cases have been transferred to the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen for treatment. 

South China Morning Post reported that the outbreak in Shenzhen can be linked to a worker exposed to contaminated goods that came from overseas. 

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shenzhen Covid-19 Longgang

