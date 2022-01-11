Artist Basmat Levin is Closing Her Shanghai M50 Studio

Another end of an era moment, this time in the Shanghai art world – after two years of being unable to visit the city, Israeli artist Basmat Levin is closing her studio in M50.

Basmat, who – until the coronavirus pandemic struck – divided her time between her studios in Shanghai and New York City, as well as her native Israel, was one of the most distinctive artists in Shanghai; her vibrant and energetic works, often featuring her funky portraiture, were to be found across the city.

We reached out to Basmat for a brief comment.

"My Shanghai story started 16 years ago at M50. Since then I participated in many art projects all over Shanghai, including MOCA, Dunhill Villas, Green Flower Park, as well as Suzhou Village, graffiti in the water town of Zhujiajiao and many more. I was also a part of many Shanghai nightlife venues such as Kee Club (from the opening night), Havana Latin Bar, Ginger and Glam, which was my last show in Shanghai in 2019. In the show, 'Sustainable Art,' my work is printed on recycled fabrics made from plastic bottles from the ocean. The show is coming down with the closing of Glam in February. I have over 100 paintings in my M50 studio, and I am inviting everyone to visit by appointment until the end of January. I love Shanghai and feel very connected to the city and to its people."

Shanghai will certainly be a less colorful place without Basmat and her work.

They will be rolling and shipping what is not sold, so this is your last chance (for now, at least) to own one of her pieces.

Contact Stephanie Sallette, co-founder of interior decoration brand Studio NooSH, for a list of works and details on making an appointment:

[All images courtesy of Basmat Levin]