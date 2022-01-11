  1. home
Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2022

By That's Shanghai, January 11, 2022

Wellington College Production of 'Aladdin'

Wellington College International Shanghai’s Upper Prep children took audiences on a magic journey to ancient Baghdad for a pantomime production of Aladdin. The cast and crew provided plenty of laughs as the street-smart Aladdin vied for the affections of Princess Jasmine and outfoxed the evil Abanazer at every turn.

'Expect the Future' Charity Concert

BIS-Puxi-2.jpg

Last month, music and dance concert Expect the Future was held at the Huiyin Theatre next to BISS Puxi. What made this concert different was that it was organized solely by five BISS Puxi Secondary students who wanted to give back to the community and raise money for the charity Heart to Heart.

The concert raised approximately RMB30,000 to help children in need of heart surgery whose parents couldn’t otherwise afford the medical care. Snow (Year 11), Charlotte, Ariel, Louis (Year 10) and Leo (Year 8) spent six months planning, organizing and then rehearsing for the concert.

The BISS community was very proud of its students – humbled, not only by their talent, but by the compassion they showed in wanting to help children and their families who find themselves in truly devastating circumstances.

Dulwich Pudong and Hurun Team Up for Dulwich Horizons 2022

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong (DCSPD) is excited to announce a new partnership with The Hurun Report for Dulwich Horizons 2022. Over the course of the next few months, Dulwich Pudong Senior School students will have exclusive opportunities to meet and learn from some of the most dynamic entrepreneurs in China.

The first event on January 24 will feature the founder of The Hurun Report, Mr. Rupert Hoogewerf. Mr. Hoogewerf launched Hurun in 1999 and has built it into one of the most respected media businesses in China.

He will share his story of successful entrepreneurship, as well as insights gained over the last two decades spent working with some of China’s most dynamic entrepreneurs, addressing the question: what qualities and capabilities does it take to succeed in the world these days?

SSIS Art Exhibition at K11 Chi Art Museum

As part of a year-long series celebrating Shanghai Singapore International School’s 25th Anniversary, SSIS students from PN to G12 will be showcasing over 900 artworks in an art exhibition themed ‘I Am! Celebrating Life and Growth’ at the prestigious K11 chi art museum from January 15-20.

From the bright hues of acrylic paint to black markers, paper cutting and sculptures made of recycled materials, the exhibition will be touching upon art in its contemporary and traditional forms. 

Head along and enjoy an ‘art-spiring’ and fun day out with your children to experience interactive art and hands-on workshops!

New Admissions Options in 2022 at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi have recently announced a range of new opportunities for families to visit their state-of-the-art campus, meet their famously welcoming Admissions team and begin their bespoke admissions journey. Interested parents can contact the College to learn about their Senior School Immersion Days and Admissions Open Mornings in Primary and Early Years.

READ MORE: We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Education Clients

