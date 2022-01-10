WATCH: It Snowed in Shanghai Over the Weekend!

Sunday saw Shanghai Tower witness the first Shanghai snow of 2022, with people in the 567-meter-high skyscraper taking videos of the falling flakes.

Sadly, the snowflakes dispersed in the air or turned to rain before reaching the ground, so there was no white blanket to be found.

The snowfall was the beginning of a cold front from northern China that will cause chilly weather this week, with temperatures stuck below 10 degrees until the weekend, and plummeting to as low as -2 degrees at night.

Anyway, back to the snow. It started lightly...

And then turned into a full-on flurry...

Fingers crossed for enough for a snowman next time!