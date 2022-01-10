New Imported COVID-19 Case Takes Shenzhen Total to 5

On Monday morning, Shenzhen reported one new imported case of COVID-19, taking the city’s total number of known cases to five.

The new imported case is a Chinese national who flew to Shenzhen from Bangkok on January 7.

When the positive test was confirmed she was transported to the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen for treatment. She is said to be in a stable condition.

On Sunday, January 9 one locally transmitted case was confirmed in the city.

The case, a 39-year-old woman who resides in Longgang District, underwent routine testing after a husband and wife in the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, January 7.

The woman had travelled from her home to her place of work, sometimes driving her own car but occasionally opting for a taxi.

On January 8, a 27-year-old female named Zheng also tested positive for COVID-19. She was identified as a close contact to the husband and wife and is now staying one the emergency ward at the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen.

Any persons leaving Shenzhen must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]