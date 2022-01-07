Pool Day! 6 Places To Swim Without Sanya's Sand

There’s nothing wrong with being the type of person that hates sand. It can be messy and get into everything, including luggage where you’ll find it two years after a trip to the beach. Or maybe you just want to get in some laps in water you can see through. Here are 6 places open to the public with an entrance fee. Find this article on That's Sanya WeChat account for the location pins.



Good for Families





Image via Dianping



There are tons of pictures of kids having fun splashing around in the fountain at this pool. It’s also near the beach in Sanya Bay if half of your family loves the sand and the other half doesn’t.



Daily, 7am-11pm. RMB50 per person. Four Points Sheraton Hotel.



Best for Instagram



Image via Sanya Conifer Resort WeChat



Though the pool entry fee isn’t cheap, pictures you’ll get here are going to be stellar.



Daily, 10am-10pm. RMB380 per person. Sanya Conifer Resort.



Outdoor Lap Pool



Image via Dianping



If you’re picky about your lane being clear but still want the sunshine opt for this pool for athletic swimmers.



Daily, 9am-Noon, 2.30-9pm. RMB20 per person. Xinghang Swimming Club.



Indoor Lap Pool



Image via Dianping



Indoor pools are hard to find in Sanya but this lap pool will enable you to swim rain or shine.



Daily, 11am-10pm. RMB29.9 for one person. Youth City Swimming Pool.



Best for Longer Stays



Image via Dianping



If you’re planning on hunkering down in Sanya for a while, this pool with a card will let you get in a great view at a decent price.



Daily, 3-9pm. Card for RMB450 for 30 entries, unlimited people and time. One person or child per one entry usage. Multiple people allowed to enter the pool at one time. Edry Swimming & Fitness Centre.



Cheap and Chill Pool



Image via Dianping



You can’t get much cheaper than this pool as a double entry ticket comes out to RMB8.4 per person.





Image via Dianping



We can’t even think of a hotel pool with as cheap of a drink as that, (some hotels will let you purchase a drink at their pool bar as an 'entry fee').

Daily, 9am-11pm. RMB9.9 for one person, RMB19.8 for two people. Diving Love Swimming Club.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Sanya Conifer Resort WeChat]



Follow That’s Sanya



Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.















