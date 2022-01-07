  1. home
WATCH: Truck Hangs Off Cliff in North China’s Shanxi Province

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 7, 2022

Terrifying video footage has emerged showing a truck carrying heavy goods hanging from the side of a cliff on a mountain road in north China’s Shanxi Province. 

The truck was driving on a narrow mountain road in Pingshun county, part of Changzhi city near the border with Hebei and Henan provinces. 

Watch the video of the heart-stopping incident below:


ThePaper.cn reports that the truck had a Ningxia license plate and was transporting corn seed. 

The truck was discovered by a man surnamed Wu who was driving along the same road on January 1 at around 8am. After realizing the truck was stuck, he contacted some of his friends who used three construction vehicles to help pull the truck back onto the road by January 3. 

WechatIMG1790.jpeg

Pingshun county is part of Changzhi city nearby Hebei and Henan provinces. Screengrab via Baidu Maps

Luckily, the driver and another passenger in the vehicle were unharmed in the incident. The driver “thought he was done for” when he realized he was unable to reverse back onto the road.

However, he said that when he realized the truck would not slide off the edge, he was able to open the left passenger door and jump out. 

He added that he ended up on the road because his GPS navigation system was not set to routes suitable for heavy goods vehicles. 

Transport police from Pingshun county confirmed that the road was back to normal by around 6pm on January 4. They stressed that the narrow route was not suitable for heavy goods vehicles. 

The mountainous roads of Pingshun county and the surrounding areas make for popular road trips for tourists from far and wide across China. 

The mountain passes in Pingshun county are popular with travelers doing road trips. Image via Weibo/@CGTN法语频道

Many park their vehicles at the roadside to pose for pictures against the backdrop of the stunning scenery. 

However, as this latest news shows, the routes aren’t suitable for all vehicles, something which the aforementioned truck driver will now be all too aware of.

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]

Shanxi mountains Transportation

