WATCH: Burglar Identified When Selling Police Officer Milk Tea

A police officer in Heyuan, Guangdong Province busted a burglary suspect working in a local milk tea store... when he took the officers order.

Officer Wang quickly realized the man had similar features to a wanted suspect in a string of recent break-ins.

The quick-thinking cop took a picture of the cashier and returned to the station to analyze the photograph.

Shortly after arriving at the station, the milk tea store member of staff was identified as the suspect, and the police arrested him.

Wang said: “We see pictures of the suspects every day. Their faces have been imprinted in our minds, especially since this is my case.”

The suspect confessed to burglarizing a logistics park, an e-commerce park and a restaurant in November 2021.

Watch the video here:

