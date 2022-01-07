  1. home
Doctor Removes 60cm Steel Bar From Shanghai Patient’s Leg

By Lars James Hamer, January 7, 2022

A construction worker in Shanghai was impaled by a 60-centimeter steel bar after he fell from scaffolding on a construction site on December 26, 2021. 

The bar entered the 41 year old’s body through the right thigh and both ends were protruding from either side of his leg by around 10 centimeters.

The worker had fallen from the scaffolding because he had not properly attached his safety harness. 

Firefighters used an electric saw to cut off part of the steel bar before doctors performed surgery. Using 3D technology, the doctors created a model of the steel bar to help guide the procedure.

3d.jpg

Image via @021视频 on Weibo

[Cover image via Weibo]

