Leaving Shenzhen? You Must Follow This COVID-19 Rule

By Lars James Hamer, January 7, 2022

Two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Shenzhen by the local Health Commission. In response to the news, local authorities have implemented a new rule for anyone leaving Shenzhen.

Those leaving the city must show proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours. The rule is in effect as of January 8, 2022. 

The cases are a husband and wife, both aged 29, who live in the city’s Longgang district. 

On January 6, 2022, the man had a nucleic acid test which returned positive on January 7. 

His wife was then identified as a close contact and tested positive for COVID-19 on January 7.

Both cases have already been transferred to a local hospital for treatment.  

