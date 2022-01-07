  1. home
Guangzhou Pet Owners Beware: Rat Poisoning Operation Underway

By Lars James Hamer, January 7, 2022

On January 4, 2022, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission announced they would plant poison traps throughout the city over six different dates before spring. 

The Health Commission stated that it’s important to reduce the rat population in winter as spring is the rodent’s peak breeding season. 

Between January 3-7, January 17-21, February 7-11, February 21-25, March 7-11 and March 21-25, authorities will strategically place rat baits in public areas throughout the city. 

Citizens are advised to keep pets indoors or on a lead to avoid them ingesting rat poison. 

Authorities say that all districts are required to strengthen waste management to ensure food stores for rats are kept at a minimum. Residents are also advised to take measures by setting rat traps such as cages and sticky traps. 

Last month, during the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Shaanxi, the province saw a rise in cases of hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, a disease usually transmitted from rats or mice to people through biting or contact with the animal’s saliva, urine or feces. 

Read more: Rats Infect residents in Shaanxi Province

[Cover image via Weibo/@乳腺科医生]


