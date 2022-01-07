Punishments Handed Out to Those Involved in Xi'an Miscarriage

Xi’an officials have issued a public apology to the woman who miscarried after being refused entry into Gaoxin Hospital.

Xi’an’s discipline inspection commission issued warnings to Xi’an Emergency Center director Li Qiang and Health Commission director Liu Shunzhi for their poor duty performance. The hospital’s general manager Fan Yuhui has been suspended, while related medical personnel in charge during the incident were removed from their posts.

The woman, who was 8 months pregnant, suffered abdominal pains on January 1 and contacted the police who sent her to Gaoxin Hospital. However, because she didn't have a valid nucleic acid test result, she was left waiting outside the hospital for almost two hours. During this time she suffered massive bleeding and subsequently miscarried her baby. The hospital’s negligence drew massive criticism on social media.

A press conference held on Wednesday stated that hospitals cannot refuse medical treatment to patients on the grounds of pandemic prevention and control. Service hotline and green channels must remain open to patients needing urgent health care, which includes pregnant women, people undergoing tutor radiotherapy, chemotherapy or hemodialysis, and those with acute and critical illness.

On the heels of this incident, a man died from angina on January 2 after being refused entry to several different hospitals in Xi’an, including Gaoxin.

Xi’an has been on lockdown since December 23, 2021, with 1,856 local cases to date.

