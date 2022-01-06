  1. home
5 Sanya Events to Look Forward To

By Vanessa Jencks, January 6, 2022

0 0

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!


WechatIMG7.jpeg

To get the location pins for any of the events or places to go, find this article on WeChat by following That’s Sanya.

January 6, 11 & 13: Online Teacher Workshops

Get in a bit of professional development for free.

Tues & Thurs Jan 6, 11 & 13, 5-6pm; Free. Online.

January 7: Dance Together

Try out this new self-proclaimed dance club in Sanya offering Corona bottles for RMB9.9 until 11pm and free cocktails for ladies before midnight.

Fri Jan 6, 9pm-late; Free. Green Apple Dance Club.

January 8: The Godfather Party

Join this roaring party for a fun night in Dadonghai.

Sat Jan 8, 7pm-late; Free. Free Gen.

January 22: Sanctuary Organic Music Festival

WechatIMG2.jpeg

Mindfulness DJs, sound healing, art installations and more. Join the Hainan events group using the QR code above for more information if you are not already in one of the four groups.

Sat Jan 22; Early bird tickets are RMB230, at the door RMB330. IPK.

Until January 31: Chinese New Year Menus

Adrian Quetglas has prepared a special Year of the Tiger menu with three different price points for groups of 20-50 people. Join the events group using the QR code above to preview their two other menus.

Now Until Jan 31; RMB328, 438 or 688 per person. Adrian Quetglas.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Pexels]

Events Sanya

