FLASH SALE! F45 x REVO New Year’s Resolution Plan

The holidays have ended, and it’s time to focus on getting back into a routine and back into shape. That’s Shanghai has partnered up with F45 and REVO for a special New Year’s Resolution Plan to get your 2022 started the right way!

RMB1,688 gets you the following:

1 month F45 gym membership valid for all three studios and unlimited classes

Valued at RMB1,688

3 day meal plan from REVO, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, morning snack and afternoon snack, all delivered to any downtown Puxi address

Valued at RMB630

F45 Training

3 Locations

Jingan | Xuhui | Xintiandi



F45 Training Shanghai delivers circuit-based training sessions in a safe, friendly and motivating 'team training' environment. Part of a global fitness community, F45 leverages technology and functional training to create group workouts that are efficient, fun and results-driven.

A mixture of high-intensity and resistance-based sessions, the 'F' stands for Functional Training – meaning exercises revolve around everyday life – while the '45' stands for the total class time. There are classes daily starting at 5.20am running through till 8pm.

F45 includes a mix of cardio and strength training. Before getting started, the trainer will walk you through each exercise of the workout, and then you kick things off with a warmup.

During each class members rotate through different stations and perform specific exercises under the guidance of F45’s expert trainers.

Workouts are designed from a substantial bank of functional training movements, allowing F45 to vary workout programs by exercise type, number of exercise stations, as well as the work time and rest time, ensuring that members never do the same routine twice.

The workout focus changes daily: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are for cardio; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays emphasize resistance training; and Saturdays are a hybrid of both cardio and resistance training.

With three locations in downtown Shanghai and over 1,750 studios worldwide, F45 changes lives in over 45 countries. F45 lists Mark Wahlberg, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson Jr, David Beckham, Greg Norman and Cindy Crawford as backers.

F45 Challenge



The F45 Challenge (45 days / 8 weeks) is a nutrition and exercise program for F45 members that runs several times throughout the year, and is designed to help participants lose body fat and increase lean muscle while making life transforming wellness changes.

The F45 Challenge nutrition portal provides all the meal plans, recipes, goal tracking systems and weekly education on nutrition and health and accountability to support members on the Challenge.

The next F45 Challenge starts directly after Chinese New Year, and for those wanting to know more, there is an information night on January 27 at 6.30pm at El Santo in Found 158 at 158 Julu Lu.



REVO Meal Plans

Delivery Areas

Xuhui | Jing'an | Changning | Huangpu



REVO by Saucepan is an innovative health and meal plan concept looking to change the meaning of convenient food.

The brand focuses on high quality ingredients that are nutrient-rich and delicious, with a range of plans ranging from general detox and weight loss to custom plans, including the F45 45-Day Challenge Meal Plan.

Meal plans begin from three days a week with flexible delivery options.

With a focus on nutrient dense foods, the Core Plan will boost energy and help to reset the metabolism without feeling weighed down.



The premise is simple; following this meal plan of clean-eating is a great way to up your intake of good-for-you foods (whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats and plenty of veggies), while limiting the ingredients that can make you feel not-so-great (refined carbs, added sugars and hydrogenated fats).



