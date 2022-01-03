10 Amazing CNY Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Chinese New Year in Marvelous Sanya





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Chinese New Year is almost here again, and Dragon Adventures has prepared amazing air ticket and hotel quotations for the peak Spring Festival period for you. The highly cost-effective packages will make you forget that this is in fact the most expensive time of the year, with round-trip air ticket plus four-night hotel accommodation starting from just RMB4,680.

On February 3 they will also organize a small yacht party. If you book your air ticket and hotel package through Dragon Adventures, you only need to pay RMB388 extra to enjoy a three-hour yacht party, including beverages, fruit platter, fishing rods and bait, diving, snorkeling and swimming.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

5-Day ‘Avatar Mountain’ Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour



Image Courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become an iconic Chinese landscape. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is famed for its deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with its own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world’s longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

3-Day Harbin Ice Festival Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



5-Star Chinese New Year Holiday in Anhui

Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore stunning Huangshan in Anhui Province. While this package is for six days, you can choose to participate in only part of it, even just two days and a night should you wish. Chill and relax at the comfortable 5-star hotel, with different activities organized every day: explore the ancient street and enjoy a luxury CNY dinner and amazing party with fireworks; visit traditional Yangcheng Tulou village and hike along the Xinan River; visit Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations; and much, much more!

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China. This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with the Huang River, Confucius Temple, The Rainbow Mountains and Mogo Grottoes. A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes.

3-Day Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort Getaway

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



4-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park has been described as “a miniature fairyland,” “a maze of nature” and “an enlarged ancient Chinese pottery painting.” The area features quartzite-sandstone formations found nowhere else in the world, with some 243 peaks and more than 3,000 pinnacles and spires dominating the scenery in this UNESCO-protected park, which provided the inspiration for the film Avatar. If caught in the right light, or when the early-morning mountain mist rolls in around them, the effect is otherworldly. This trip also take in the world’s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge and the thrilling cliff path skywalk with 999 steps to Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.



3-Day Stunning Xianhua Mountain & Luxurious Hot Spring Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Only three hours drive from downtown Shanghai you'll find the small town of Pujiang, with its history stretching back 1,800 years and picturesque mountains, lakes and heritage parks located at the foot of Xianhua Mountain, within a peninsula surrounded by rivers. It is also home to the Pujiang Xianhua Dangong International Resort Hotel, a baroque-style castle full of splendor, located between mountains and rivers, and offering all kinds of comforts and luxury. Hike the Maling Trail, one of the most beautiful forest trails in China; enjoy the hot springs at the resort; visit Xinguang Ancient Village; and enjoy the incomparable views of Xianhua Mountain, hidden in a sea of clouds all year round.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

